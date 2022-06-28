SIU to host MVC softball tournament

For the fifth time in 20 years, SIU will host the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament.

The conference unveiled its postseason tournament sites on Tuesday and the Salukis will welcome 11 other programs to Charlotte West Stadium from May 10-13. There will be four games each of the first two days of the tourney, with the top four teams earning byes into the quarterfinals.

SIU has hosted the tourney in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. It played for the tournament title in 2004 and 2012, falling to Creighton and Illinois State, respectively. It fell in the conference semifinals in 2008 and 2016.

“We always look forward to showing off what we have.” said Salukis coach Jen Sewell. “We try to be great hosts and I think we are very good at it.”

Missouri State hosted and won the 2022 tournament as the No. 2 seed, routing top-seeded Northern Iowa 10-4 in the title game. SIU was the third seed but fell 8-7 in the first round to sixth-seeded Illinois State despite drawing a whopping 15 walks.

The Salukis last won the MVC tournament in 2021 as the 4th seed, beating top-seeded Illinois State in the semifinals and No. 2 Northern Iowa in the title game. They will return all but three starters from last year, although the losses are big – Jenny Jansen, Ashley Wood and Sidney Sikes.

The MVC should be in position to earn multiple bids to the 2023 NCAA tourney. UNI, Missouri State and SIU figure to be solid, while conference newcomers Belmont and Murray State add more depth. In fact, Murray State won the Ohio Valley Conference crown and nearly upset Stanford in its NCAA opener last month.

“No pun intended, but this could be a dogfight,” Sewell said. “They say the host in this tournament has very little advantage, but hopefully, Missouri State got us going in the right direction towards taking advantage of it.”

Sewell said the conference teams will play on a new, improved surface next spring. The infield and outfield will be completely leveled off.

OTHER SITES ANNOUNCED

The MVC also announced its other sites for postseason tournaments during 2022-23. It affirmed that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would stay in St. Louis and Moline, respectively.

The format for both will be four games on each of the first two days, with the top four seeds getting byes into the quarterfinals. That will be followed by semifinal matchups on Saturday and the championship contest on Sunday.

Indiana State will host the baseball tournament from May 23-27 at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute. Of note here: The conference said it would retain its eight-team format, which means the bottom two finishers in the regular season won’t be invited to the tourney. Ten MVC schools have baseball programs, thanks to the expansion that officially welcomes Belmont, Murray State and UIC on Friday.

Northern Iowa (swimming & diving, men’s golf), Indiana State (cross country), UIC/Valparaiso (indoor track and field) and Illinois State (outdoor track and field) will also host postseason tourneys. A host is still being sought for women’s golf.

Women’s soccer will start with three-team pods at the sites of the third and fourth seeds before moving to semifinal and championship games at the site of the top seed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.