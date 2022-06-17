SIU Track & Field | Richard Jones takes the reigns as interim head coach as Salukis begin search for Rosalind Joseph's replacement

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics will conduct a national search for the successor to track & field/cross country head coach Rosalind Joseph, who resigned this week to accept the head coaching position at Ohio State.

Assistant coach Richard Jones will serve as the interim head coach, according to director of athletics Matt Kupec.

"We appreciate Coach Joseph's strong leadership of our track & field program the past four years and wish her well in her new opportunity," Kupec said.

In four years under Joseph, SIU's men's and women's programs produced 41 Missouri Valley Conference champions, 16 national qualifiers and three All-Americans. Saluki teams generated 121 All-Conference selections and set 13 school records.

"I will forever cherish the former & current student-athletes, support staff, coaching staff, alumni, university and the community for all the memories shared," Joseph said. "You all have shaped me and my family in more ways than you may know. I look forward to rooting for the program's continued success, on and off the track/field/course, as I will always be a fan."

— Saluki Media Services

