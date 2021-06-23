SIU Track | Four Salukis to compete at US Olympic Trials

Four former and current Salukis will be chasing greatness at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Thursday with hopes of punching their tickets to Tokyo and securing a spot on Team USA.
Deanna Price (hammer throw) and Gwen Berry (hammer throw) are two 2016 Olympians competing alongside Shauniece O’Neal (hammer throw) and Bri’Anna Branch (200-yard dash) at Hayward Field.
The hammer throw will take place Thursday at 1:25 p.m. Of the four Salukis both past and present competing Thursday, the top-12 will advance to the final event slated for Saturday, June 26 at 4:05 p.m.
Price has an opportunity to make Team USA for a second time after successfully defending her USATF title in 2019 with an American record toss of 256'-8" (78.24m). She later shattered her American record on April 9 with a 257'-10" (78.60m) throw to improve to third on the all-time hammer throw rankings.
Berry placed second in the 2016 Olympic Trials and won gold at the 2019 Pan American Games with a toss of 244'-9" (74.62m). Her personal-best throw of 251'-11" (76.79m) came at the 2021 USATF Throws Festival in Tucson, Ariz. on May 22 where she won the event to qualify for the Olympic Trials.
O’Neal qualified for the trials after she threw 218'-2" (66.51m) to win her second career MVC title at the 2021 MVC Outdoor Championships. The three-time All-American most recently placed 15th in the hammer throw at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships to earn All-America Second Team honors.
Branch is a five-time MVC Champion and 10-time All-MVC performer in her three seasons as a Saluki. She clocked a personal-best 22.74 in the prelims at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships to qualify for the trials. She will run at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday hoping to advance to Friday's semifinal race.
618-351-5178