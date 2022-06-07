SIU Track | Schiera leaps over all the barriers to qualify for NCAA meet

Everyone that lines up for the qualifying heats of the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Championships Thursday in Eugene, Ore. has a story to tell.

Few of them involve as much toil and perseverance as SIU senior Kayla Schiera. In her third try over the last four years to advance out of the West Prelims, Schiera finally leaped over all the barriers.

Literally and figuratively.

“That’s been my goal for years,” she said of qualifying for the NCAA meet. “I’ve definitely strived to make nationals … the more times you go, the better understanding you have of the races and the competition, and the more comfortable you are.”

On May 28, Schiera ran the first heat and posted a personal-best time of 10:07.62 in Fayetteville, Ark., finishing fifth. Then she waited for other competitors in different heats to run 7 ½ laps and clear 35 hurdles, seven of them dastardly 3-foot deep water pits that are 30 inches tall and can wreck dreams on a whim.

The top 12 times qualified for Eugene. Schiera went through her post-race stretching routine and waited, not expecting good news.

Then she got it. Her time was 11th-best.

The program’s jack of all trades – she’s participated in six different events as a Saluki – accomplished the one thing that eluded her since arriving on campus in 2018.

“I’ve been trying for so long and I’m excited to get the opportunity to race again,” Schiera said. “I was nervous and I honestly didn’t think I made it in with my time. But the rest of the heats went a little slower so I sneaked in.”

Schiera’s self-depreciation aside, rarely does an athlete sneak into a meet like this one. Even one who might be seeded lower like Schiera is there for a reason – because they are good.

Need more proof? Consider that she won the mile at the Don DeNoon Invitational in February 2021 with a personal-best clocking of 5:05.99. Then remember that she ran 10:01.31 to win the 3,000-meter race at the Indiana University Relays in February 2019.

Also, Schiera has scored points for the program on six occasions at MVC indoor and outdoor meets in her career. Little wonder that coach Rosalind Joseph willingly points to her as an example of how an athlete should compete.

“She earned it,” Joseph said last week before practice. “I know she’s one of the best in the country and now we have proof. Kayla has set an example of how to persevere and how to win. She’s one of the best all-around distance runners to come through this program with the amount of records she’s broken.

“We’d want anyone to come through here and look at that and say, ‘Yes, that’s the blueprint. It can be done.’ Use her story to model their own while they’re here.”

Finally, Schiera has succeeded while battling a disadvantage she can’t do anything about. At 5-foot-3, she’s always the shortest runner in the 3,000 steeplechase. Friends and family tease her about never being able to see her when they’re watching her races online.

That’s not nearly as tough as making 35 jumps a race. But Schiera doesn’t dwell on what she doesn’t have. She instead doggedly pursues the next hurdle, ready to clear it as she has all the others in a good career.

“I’m the smallest one in every event,” she said with a laugh and a smile. “The steeple has always been my strong suit, so I’ve always stuck with it. My plan is to make it to the finals on Saturday and potentially score, finish in the top eight.”

DAWG BITES

Three other SIU athletes are joining Schiera in Eugene. A’veun Moore-Jones will compete in the shot put, while Elisia Lancaster and Shauniece O’Neal are set to throw the hammer. The shot put and hammer will decide their champion on Thursday. … Moore-Jones, a Mount Vernon product, finished fourth in the West Prelims with an outdoor personal-best heave of 56-10 ¼. … Lancaster (214-6) and O’Neal (214-4) picked up 9th and 10th in the prelims to earn their trips to Eugene.

