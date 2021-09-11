SIU Volleyball | Gittens, Salukis outmatch Alabama State

CARBONDALE – Friday’s come-from-ahead 3-2 loss to Eastern Illinois was a dark reminder of a two-win winter season for the SIU volleyball team.
“That match brought us back to that place a little bit,” said Saluki outside hitter Nsia Gittens. “It reminded us of how much we didn’t like that feeling.”
Given another chance to close out a match in three sets, SIU did so emphatically Saturday, finishing the Saluki Invitational with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-10 rout of outmatched Alabama State at Banterra Center.
Gittens pounded down 15 kills and hit .448 to lead SIU (5-5), which also got 11 kills and a .429 hitting percentage from Tatum Tornatta. The Salukis hit a whopping .344 for the match and held the Hornets (0-9) to .048 hitting.
Even given the fact that Alabama State is winless, this might have been the most consistent performance SIU’s delivered in Ed Allen’s three years. They established quick early leads in each set and never let the Hornets up for air.
“I thought we did a really good job of trying to keep the game clean with our first-ball contacts,” Allen said. “When you’re playing a young team like Alabama State, you can wind up with a lot of inconsistency in how you’re receiving the ball, but I thought we did a nice job of improving the ball each opportunity we had.
“I thought we stayed pretty consistent and had great balance.”
Those are attributes the Salukis couldn’t accomplish last winter. Good spurts of play were more often followed up by lengthier stretches in which they simply beat themselves. One mistake turned into two, three or more.
They finished the year with a 13-match losing streak and failed to even make the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Granted, they are still young in a league where almost every team returned its key players, but there is a sense of real hope that quickly faded to black as February dragged into March.
“It’s insane to me,” Gittens said. “We saw a glimpse of a team we liked before the freshmen came in, and when they did, it was a breath of fresh air. We’re all on the same page. We all want to win and we have the same goal, so we’re light years ahead of where we were in the winter.”
However, SIU did get one bit of bad news. Middle hitter Imani Hartfield is going to miss at least six weeks, if not the season’s remainder, with a stress reaction in her leg. An explosive leaper who last winter hit a team-high .288, Hartfield missed the weekend.
Allen’s analysis of the situation was terse and not terribly optimistic.
“Truthfully, it may be a situation where we have to learn to live without her for the rest of the season,” he said.
Hartfield’s absence has created an opportunity for Carterville product Averi Vanderzille, who started Saturday. Vanderzille supplied three kills, a block and a dig. She helped make it tougher for the Hornets to find open floor.
“Averi did a great job of coming in and managing the balls that she gets,” Allen said. “We brought her in to be a solid middle blocker for us.”
Freshman Anna Jaworski efficiently distributed net opportunities with 28 assists and also added three of the Salukis’ 10 aces. Katy Kluge added 16 digs and four aces.