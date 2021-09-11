SIU Volleyball | Gittens, Salukis outmatch Alabama State

“I thought we stayed pretty consistent and had great balance.”

Those are attributes the Salukis couldn’t accomplish last winter. Good spurts of play were more often followed up by lengthier stretches in which they simply beat themselves. One mistake turned into two, three or more.

They finished the year with a 13-match losing streak and failed to even make the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Granted, they are still young in a league where almost every team returned its key players, but there is a sense of real hope that quickly faded to black as February dragged into March.

“It’s insane to me,” Gittens said. “We saw a glimpse of a team we liked before the freshmen came in, and when they did, it was a breath of fresh air. We’re all on the same page. We all want to win and we have the same goal, so we’re light years ahead of where we were in the winter.”

However, SIU did get one bit of bad news. Middle hitter Imani Hartfield is going to miss at least six weeks, if not the season’s remainder, with a stress reaction in her leg. An explosive leaper who last winter hit a team-high .288, Hartfield missed the weekend.

Allen’s analysis of the situation was terse and not terribly optimistic.