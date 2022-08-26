SIU Volleyball | Healthy Hartfield could make SIU dangerous this season

A healthy Imani Hartfield could make the SIU volleyball team a dangerous opponent this year instead of merely an opponent.

The Salukis’ 5-9 junior middle hitter from Sanford, Fla., just outside Orlando, was hitting an outrageous .411 through seven matches last year when her season ended because of a shoulder injury.

SIU went 2-22 after she was sidelined, dropping its last 21 matches and failing to make the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for the fifth consecutive season. The Salukis will carry a 31-game MVC losing streak into their Sept. 23 match at Murray State.

But the return of Hartfield at 100%, combined with five other returnees who have started matches the last two years, gives fourth-year coach Ed Allen a chance to enjoy a dramatic improvement.

“We’re really excited to get the season going,” he said. “I’ve been in coaching (30) years and I’ve had four losing seasons. Three of them have been the last three seasons. The last two years have been really tough, but I think our returning players have learned from them.”

There haven’t been many highlights for SIU since it went 14-18 in Allen’s first year, winning seven matches in a fifth set and orchestrating a nine-win improvement from 2018. The Salukis are just 7-44 since then, committing heavily to a youth movement at a time when COVID-19 greatly affected how they could cohere as a team.

But Hartfield’s talent is clear. Although undersized for a middle hitter, she plays much taller than her height. Her .288 hitting percentage in the winter and spring of 2021 was third in the MVC. And she was even more efficient last year before being sidelined, particularly when one considers the team hitting percentage was a miserable .152.

“She can hit at zero tempo, which basically means you can set her while she’s already in the air,” Allen said of Hartfield. “She’s such a quick-twitch athlete that the opponent always has to be cognizant of her in the middle.

“Because of her, we should always be able to get a one-on-one on the antennas. And if they try to double-team Imani, we can find an outside for a one-on-zero. That’s what Imani can mean to our team.”

An early glimpse of Hatfield’s importance this year came on Aug. 17 when SIU notched a 3-2 win in its only exhibition match at Saint Louis. Hatfield finished with 13 kills against just one error on 28 chances for a .429 hitting percentage.

The Salukis also got double-figure kills from outside hitters Tatum Tornatta and Ceci Bulmahn. Tornatta put down 12 sets, while Bulmahn stuffed the stat sheet with 10 kills, seven digs and an ace.

The 5-9 Bulmahn comes from great volleyball stock. Her second-oldest sister, Victoria, is a setter at Valparaiso who was the 2020-21 MVC Freshman of the Year. And her oldest sister, Jaclyn, played at both Valpo and Ball State.

“I think she’s the best of the three of them,” Allen said of the younger Bulmahn.

What’s more, SIU has two veteran setters in Anna Jaworski and Peyton Plant. The duo combined for 54 assists at SLU, with Jaworski doling out 35 while also serving six aces. Five different Salukis managed at least seven kills in the match.

While the disclaimer about it just being an exhibition match can be used with some justification, keep in mind that SLU went 18-12 last year and is considered a top four team this year in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Allen has eaten his share of losses and then some since coming to SIU after recording 20 20-win seasons at four previous stops. But there should be more winning this year. There is finally some experience and the non-conference schedule, which started Friday night at home with SIU Edwardsville, isn’t taxing.

“I think it’s set up for us to have some success,” he said. “It’s my fourth year but it really feels like my second after what happened the last two years. Building a new program in the middle of COVID-19 was really hard.

“If we can win some matches early, it could really let us build some confidence.”