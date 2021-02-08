SIU Volleyball | Salukis change lineup, fall to Loyola 3-0

Allen said Maguire would have to earn her starting position back in practice this week. On Monday, Maguire was on the floor for three points – the last point of the first two games and the final two points of the match.

“Is there a setter that we need to play? Yes, but that kid is going to have to decide that based on what she produces on the floor,” Allen said. “If it’s no better than what we got yesterday, than Peyton will play.”

Sheridan, a 6-4 senior from Chicago, started all 32 matches in 2019 and led the team with 326 kills. On Monday, she joined Maguire for the last point of the first game and played perhaps 15 points in the third game, collecting two kills and a half-block.

Sheridan also played a key role in the Salukis’ biggest highlight of the match. Trailing 16-14 in the third game, SIU pulled out what looked like a crucial point when Sheridan’s body-length dive kept the ball alive for freshman Ryan Rednour to bump over the net.

When the ball ticked the tape and handcuffed a Loyola player, Rednour had a kill and the Salukis had a highlight-video nominee. But the Ramblers quashed any thoughts of a rally by scoring the next two points and went on to finish off the sweep.