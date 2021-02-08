SIU Volleyball | Salukis change lineup, fall to Loyola 3-0

CARBONDALE — If the lineup for Monday’s Missouri Valley Conference volleyball rematch with Loyola is any indication, SIU is going to a youth movement sooner instead of later.
Coach Ed Allen was displeased with the team’s effort Sunday in a 3-0 loss. Twenty-four hours later, he trotted out five freshmen and senior Emma Baalman as his lineup, benching senior mainstays such as Rachel Maguire and Savannah Sheridan for nearly the match’s entirety.
And although the Salukis absorbed another 3-0 loss to a team that now owns 10 straight wins against them, Allen was happier with their performance … to a point.
“We were clearly more cohesive on the floor,” he said. “We had a lot of young players on the court that are trying to do the right thing. They are playing hard and are enthusiastic, but we need to be able to execute at a higher level.”
The most drastic move was shelving Maguire for freshman Peyton Plant, who played well enough to perhaps earn another start at Valparaiso on Sunday. Plant distributed 19 assists to go along with six digs.
Maguire enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, leading Division I with 13 triple-doubles and becoming the first SIU player to record 300 kills, 500 assists and 300 digs in the same year. The 5-7 senior is playing primarily as a setter this winter instead of splitting time between setter and outside hitter.
Allen said Maguire would have to earn her starting position back in practice this week. On Monday, Maguire was on the floor for three points – the last point of the first two games and the final two points of the match.
“Is there a setter that we need to play? Yes, but that kid is going to have to decide that based on what she produces on the floor,” Allen said. “If it’s no better than what we got yesterday, than Peyton will play.”
Sheridan, a 6-4 senior from Chicago, started all 32 matches in 2019 and led the team with 326 kills. On Monday, she joined Maguire for the last point of the first game and played perhaps 15 points in the third game, collecting two kills and a half-block.
Sheridan also played a key role in the Salukis’ biggest highlight of the match. Trailing 16-14 in the third game, SIU pulled out what looked like a crucial point when Sheridan’s body-length dive kept the ball alive for freshman Ryan Rednour to bump over the net.
When the ball ticked the tape and handcuffed a Loyola player, Rednour had a kill and the Salukis had a highlight-video nominee. But the Ramblers quashed any thoughts of a rally by scoring the next two points and went on to finish off the sweep.
SIU (1-5, 0-4) roared out to a 7-1 first game lead with its fresh-faced lineup and answered Loyola runs with energy. It was tied at 22 when the Ramblers (4-1, 3-1) denied it by scoring the last three points, marking the sixth time in as many matches that the Salukis dropped the first game.
Loyola hit .382 and .294 in the last two games, finishing the day with three players hitting .300 or better. Meanwhile, SIU hit a collective .094, a number that would have been worse with freshman Imani Hartfield producing nine kills and a .375 hitting percentage.
Hartfield, Rednour, Plant and their fellow frosh were envisioned by Allen as the program’s foundation when he signed them. Based on Monday, it appears that they’re going to get some serious on-the-job training.
“We have to physically commit to doing things the right way and there are times where we do things that we aren’t coached to do, but that’s what happens with young people,” Allen said.