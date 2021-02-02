SIU Volleyball | Salukis fall to Missouri State

The Southern Illinois University volleyball team dropped a four-set decision (16-25, 25-20, 17-25, 18-25) at Missouri State on Tuesday night.

Serve and serve receive continued to be SIU's achilles heel. The Bears (6-1, 2-0 MVC) totaled nine aces to SIU's three while SIU had four more serving errors (7-to-3) then Missouri State. SIU's attack was balanced when it was in system as four different Salukis (1-3, 0-2 MVC) finished with 25-plus swings and five finished with at least seven kills.

Savannah Sheridan and Imani Hartfield paced SIU's attack. Sheridan reached double-digits in kills for the third-straight match as she tallied 11 kills on 33 swings. Hartfield hit at a .321 clip and put down 14 kills on 28 swings for her second double-digit kill output. Emma Baalman hit at a .500 clip with seven kills on 14 swings and no errors.

Defensively, Katy Kluge led the way with 26 digs to go along with five assists. Rachel Maguire stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 40 assists, 22 digs, two kills and two aces while Bailey Neuberger added eight kills and 11 digs.

SIU never led during an opening set that saw the Salukis fall behind by nine early only to claw back to within two late.