SIU Volleyball | Salukis fall to Missouri State

The Southern Illinois University volleyball team dropped a four-set decision (16-25, 25-20, 17-25, 18-25) at Missouri State on Tuesday night.
Serve and serve receive continued to be SIU's achilles heel. The Bears (6-1, 2-0 MVC) totaled nine aces to SIU's three while SIU had four more serving errors (7-to-3) then Missouri State. SIU's attack was balanced when it was in system as four different Salukis (1-3, 0-2 MVC) finished with 25-plus swings and five finished with at least seven kills.
Savannah Sheridan and Imani Hartfield paced SIU's attack. Sheridan reached double-digits in kills for the third-straight match as she tallied 11 kills on 33 swings. Hartfield hit at a .321 clip and put down 14 kills on 28 swings for her second double-digit kill output. Emma Baalman hit at a .500 clip with seven kills on 14 swings and no errors.
Defensively, Katy Kluge led the way with 26 digs to go along with five assists. Rachel Maguire stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 40 assists, 22 digs, two kills and two aces while Bailey Neuberger added eight kills and 11 digs.
SIU never led during an opening set that saw the Salukis fall behind by nine early only to claw back to within two late.
The Salukis flipped the script in the second set, as it used three-straight points to break an 8-all tie and never looked back. Missouri State closed to within two twice, lastly at 21-19, but SIU scored four of the final five points of the frame to seal the win. The Salukis hit .308 in their second set win.
SIU never led in the third set, as it trailed by as many as five before roaring back to tie the frame at 14-all.
The two teams traded points early in the fourth set, as the frame featured eight lead changes and eight ties before the midway point. A kill by Hartfield knotted the score at 12-all, but Missouri State scored the next three points to take a 15-12 lead. SIU cut its deficit down to two on four occasions, but the Bears were too much to handle down the stretch.
The Salukis are back in action against Loyola at 1 p.m. Sunday.