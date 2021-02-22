SIU Volleyball | Salukis fall to Northern Iowa

CARBONDALE — This one might sting for a while.

The Southern Illinois University volleyball team had a seven-point lead in the third set with hopes of sweeping Northern Iowa in their Missouri Valley Conference match Monday afternoon.

But the Panthers rallied to stay alive and eventually beat the Salukis for a ninth-straight time — 18-25, 19-25, 29-27, 25-23, 15-13 — and sweep the two-game series at Davies Gymnasium.

Northern Iowa (5-6, 5-3) swept to a quick 3-0 win in Sunday's match but was in danger of being swept itself on Monday as the Salukis led 13-6 in the third after two aces by senior Emma Baalman.

And the momentum shifted in a most peculiar way as SIU seemed to have a big kill for its 20th point, but the spike bounced back off one of the UNI players onto the Saluki side for a point.

That gave the Panthers a 20-19 lead and Megan Witte followed with a kill. Witte had a block moments later for a 24-21 lead, only to see the Salukis rally and tie it on a kill by Hannah Becker.

It was tied four more times in the set before kills from Emily Holterhaus and Inga Rotto gave the Panthers the win to keep the match going.