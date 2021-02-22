SIU Volleyball | Salukis fall to Northern Iowa

CARBONDALE — This one might sting for a while.
The Southern Illinois University volleyball team had a seven-point lead in the third set with hopes of sweeping Northern Iowa in their Missouri Valley Conference match Monday afternoon.
But the Panthers rallied to stay alive and eventually beat the Salukis for a ninth-straight time — 18-25, 19-25, 29-27, 25-23, 15-13 — and sweep the two-game series at Davies Gymnasium.
Northern Iowa (5-6, 5-3) swept to a quick 3-0 win in Sunday's match but was in danger of being swept itself on Monday as the Salukis led 13-6 in the third after two aces by senior Emma Baalman.
And the momentum shifted in a most peculiar way as SIU seemed to have a big kill for its 20th point, but the spike bounced back off one of the UNI players onto the Saluki side for a point.
That gave the Panthers a 20-19 lead and Megan Witte followed with a kill. Witte had a block moments later for a 24-21 lead, only to see the Salukis rally and tie it on a kill by Hannah Becker.
It was tied four more times in the set before kills from Emily Holterhaus and Inga Rotto gave the Panthers the win to keep the match going.
SIU had a 22-19 lead in the fourth set after an ace from Alex Washington, but the Panthers reeled off four in a row with the help of two Saluki errors. Another kill by Witte helped UNI force a fifth.
Tayler Alden, a setter, had two kills during a service string by Kaylee Donner that included more kills from Rotto and Holterhaus as the Panthers pulled away in the fifth.
Rotto's slam into the back left corner made it 14-12, then after Washington put down one of her own, Witte ended it with a blast in the middle.
In the opening set, SIU got kills from Taylor Morgan and Baalman to build a nice lead before Imani Hartfield rose high above the net to smash the final point.
In the second, it was Tatum Tornatta blasting several kills for the Salukis, whose final two points came from Kyra Hunter and Baalman.
Tornatto ended up as SIU's kill leader with 12, while Washington and Baalman both had 11 and Hartfield had 10. Rachel Maguire was credited with 50 assists and served four aces.
Rotto finished with 14 kills, while Alden had 44 assists and 10 kills for the Panthers.
SIU returns to action next Sunday to begin a two-match series at Bradley.