SIU Volleyball | Salukis hired Donna Day as assistant coach

SIU volleyball coach Ed Allen announced the hiring of Donna Day as an assistant coach on Friday.

Day spent the last four years as the head coach at Niagara, taking the Purple Eagles to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament each season and compiling a 36-27 record in conference matches.

She also coached for eight years at Division II Ursuline College in Ohio. In that time, 25 of her players earned all-conference accolades and her teams ranked among the national leaders in digs and aces.

"She brings a wealth of coaching experience at a variety of levels both as an assistant and head coach," Allen said in a press release. "We are very fortunate to add someone with such maturity and experience."

A 2002 graduate of Cleveland State, Day also holds a master of education degree from the university in education, earning that in 2004.

