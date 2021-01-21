SIU Volleyball | Salukis set to open season with 2 non-conference matches at Memphis

In the second year of an extensive rebuilding program with SIU volleyball, coach Ed Allen has brought in 10 newcomers, four of which he expects to see serious playing time.
That helps explain why even though the Salukis’ season starts Friday night and Saturday with two non-conference matches at Memphis, Allen is playing the long game with this unique 20-match schedule.
“We want to be one of the top six or eight teams in the league, whatever they take to the conference tournament, and go from there,” he said. “You don’t have to be the best team in the league for two months, just for three days at the conference tournament.
“I think we’re obviously going to be much more dangerous in April than when we start the season. We have a chance to be as special as any team I’ve coached, but we’ve got to get everyone healthy and in shape to fill the roles they can fill.”
The SIU team that plays in Memphis won’t be the one that plays most of Missouri Valley Conference action. Of the four returning starters, three are not going to play. That includes 2019 stalwarts like Hannah Becker, who played all over the front row en route to All-MVC honors, and sophomore Alex Washington, who is out after offseason knee surgery.
This version of the Salukis will be led by Rachel McGuire, who, like Becker, blossomed under a new coaching staff. McGuire’s 13 triple-doubles were the most by any NCAA player in at least five years. She is the only player in program history to register 300 kills, 500 assists and 300 digs in a year.
Allen’s plan is that McGuire won’t have to do it all again. And if his freshman are as good as he thinks they are, McGuire won’t have to be a star every night.
“Now we’ve got to wait and see what happens,” Allen said, “but this class certainly has potential. There will be an adjustment period for them, but we’ve added hitters which means we won’t have to ask Rachel to hit like she did in 2019.”
One of those hitters is 5-9 freshman Imani Hartfield, a product of Sanford, Fla. that Allen feels could be one of the best middles in program history.
“She has a chance to be the Freshman of the Year in our league,” he said.
Italian Margherita Giani, who played high-level volleyball in her country before making the long trip to the United States, could also make an instant splash. And the Salukis also return two solid middles in redshirt seniors Emma Baalman and Lindsey Paulsen, who finished 1-2 on the team in hitting percentage at .261 and .252, respectively.
On the outside, Savannah Sheridan is back after leading the 2019 squad with 326 kills, and Kyra Hunter gives SIU a crafty left-handed option to keep defenses off balance. John A. Logan transfer Bryleigh Buchanan could also fit into the picture.
Katy Kluge is the team’s libero after finishing with more than 300 digs in 2019 while also leading the team in aces with 39. Among four other candidates in the back row is Ryan Rednour, the daughter of SIU’s all-time assists leader, Debbie Barr-Rednour.
Around the conference, expectations are modest for the Salukis. They were picked eighth out of 10 teams in the Valley’s preseason poll. Allen is aware there will be tangible bumps in the road, as well as potential molecular obstacles, but believes the team has the skill and depth to exceed expectations.
“We’d like to see things fall in our direction during the regular season,” he said, “but we’ve got to look to the conference tournament. Some of the goals we have will reflect that mindset.”