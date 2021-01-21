SIU Volleyball | Salukis set to open season with 2 non-conference matches at Memphis

In the second year of an extensive rebuilding program with SIU volleyball, coach Ed Allen has brought in 10 newcomers, four of which he expects to see serious playing time.

That helps explain why even though the Salukis’ season starts Friday night and Saturday with two non-conference matches at Memphis, Allen is playing the long game with this unique 20-match schedule.

“We want to be one of the top six or eight teams in the league, whatever they take to the conference tournament, and go from there,” he said. “You don’t have to be the best team in the league for two months, just for three days at the conference tournament.

“I think we’re obviously going to be much more dangerous in April than when we start the season. We have a chance to be as special as any team I’ve coached, but we’ve got to get everyone healthy and in shape to fill the roles they can fill.”

The SIU team that plays in Memphis won’t be the one that plays most of Missouri Valley Conference action. Of the four returning starters, three are not going to play. That includes 2019 stalwarts like Hannah Becker, who played all over the front row en route to All-MVC honors, and sophomore Alex Washington, who is out after offseason knee surgery.