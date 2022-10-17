SIU Volleyball | Salukis stop Missouri State, extends streak to five

CARBONDALE — When SIU’s volleyball team lost Imani Hartfield in mid-September last year with a season-ending injury, they didn’t possess the talent or depth to overcome it, losing 21 straight matches to end a 5-26 campaign.

When the Salukis lost prize freshman Ceci Buhlman over the weekend to a season-ending knee injury?

“Next man up,” said fourth-year coach Ed Allen.

That helps explain why they extended their winning streak to five Monday night with a 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Missouri State in Davies Gym.

Nataly Garcia, Tatum Tornatta and freshman Annabelle Sulish combined for 38 kills in the 25-22, 25-17, 25-23 decision that upped SIU to 14-7 overall and 7-2 in the Valley. Kelly Franklin supplied six of the team’s 10 aces and Anna Jaworski distributed 46 assists.

Bulmahn, who earned a pair of MVC Freshman of the Week honors and netted 170 kills to go along with 189 digs in her first 19 matches, suffered a torn meniscus in the first set of Friday night’s 3-1 win over Belmont.

Sulish helped take up the slack with 11 kills, including one on match point. Brinley Burdette, another freshman, hit .500 and contributed a half-dozen kills. Garcia registered a match-high 14 and Tornatta contributed 13.

Hartfield was her typically efficient self, hitting .583 and bagging eight kills. The last was a downhill spike to give the Salukis a 24-23 lead in the final game. Sulish’s final kill capped a rally from a 20-15 deficit.

“We’re gaining confidence with every match,” Allen said. “Players are becoming a lot more comfortable with what their responsibilities are. We caught a Missouri State team that had a long weekend and a travel day to boot, and we took advantage of those opportunities.

“We’ve gotten better as the year has progressed with dealing with tight sets and knowing where we have to go to get a point. And the players are doing a much better job of managing the game.”

Missouri State (6-15, 3-6) hit efficiently and limited errors. It hit .295 and had just 11 errors – eight hitting, three serving. By contrast, SIU made 18 hitting errors and a half-dozen serving errors, meaning it gave up nearly a whole set worth of points on its mistakes.

But the Salukis still hit .321, including a whopping .483 in the second game. They mixed their attacks well and never backed off their aggressive serving. Franklin rattled off three straight aces on two occasions, helping them earn a first game lead and enabling them to get off to a 7-2 start in the second game.

The difference might have come when SIU overcame itself in a first game where it made eight hitting errors. It was 18-18 when the Salukis got kills from Tornatta and Burdette, then an ace from libero Claudia Bobb, for a three-point lead they nursed to the finish line.

That was the type of game SIU invariably found a way to lose the last two seasons when it went a combined 7-44 and dropped 31 straight MVC matches.

“We’re playing five freshmen and a sophomore at times, but we’ve got a good group,” Allen said. “They’re eager to win. The returners have been through hell with a rough two seasons, no training and COVID-19 on top of it. It’s been good for them to get some success.”

A program that hasn’t even appeared in the MVC tourney since 2016 appears likely to break that string this fall. Wins and losses aside, Allen just wants to see one thing from his team during the second half of the conference schedule.

“Get better over the next month,” he said. “Whatever it means win-wise is what it means, but I want to see us get better collectively and individually.”

The Salukis continue their five-match homestand Friday night when MVC newcomer UIC invades for a 6 p.m. start.