SIU Volleyball | Salukis sweep UT Martin for first win of the season

The Southern Illinois University volleyball team swept the UT Martin Skyhawks in three sets (25-22, 27-25, 29-27) Tuesday night for its first win of the 2022 season.

The Salukis, winners of seven-straight over the Skyhawks, overcame adversity throughout the contest to pick up their first sweep at Martin since 2014. After UT Martin used late rallies to claw back into the second and third sets, SIU answered the bell each time and delivered the knockout blow in both frames to secure the 3-0 victory.

Nataly Garcia and Ceci Bulmahn both had kill-dig double-doubles in the win. Garcia finished with a team-high 14 kills to go along with 11 digs while Bulmahn notched the second double-double of her young career with 11 kills and 13 digs. Tatum Tornatta joined Garcia and Bulmahn in double figures with 11 kills and hit at a .308 clip. Imani Hartfield added six kills and six digs.

SIU ran a 5-1 offensively, as Anna Jaworski handled the setting duties and dished out 41 assists to go along with five digs and four kills. Claudia Bobb tallied 12 digs and six assists while Annabelle Sulish chipped in nine digs and a career-high three aces, which included back-to-back aces on match point to seal the victory.

In a back and forth first set that featured nine ties and three lead changes, SIU broke a 15-all tie with a 4-1 spurt to take a 19-16 advantage. The Salukis never surrendered the lead from there, as they upped their margin to five, 23-18 with a 3-0 run with Bailey Neuberger at the service line. SIU hit a solid .311 in the opener and had a pair of hitters, Ceci Buhlman (6 kills) and Tatum Tornatta (5 kills), put down at least five terminations.

SIU kept it rolling into the second set, as they opened up an early seven point lead, 13-6. SIU maintained at least a three point advantage for much of the frame and got to set point, 24-22, on a kill by Hartfield. The Skyhawks, however, rattled off three-straight points to give themselves set point. The Salukis answered with a 3-0 run of their own to take the frame, 27-25.

The Salukis are back in action this weekend at the Colonel Classic, hosted by Nicholls State University. SIU begins play at the two-day event on Friday when it takes on UC San Diego (noon) followed by Southern University (4 p.m).