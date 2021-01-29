 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIU volleyball set to host Missouri State
0 comments

SIU volleyball set to host Missouri State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIU's volleyball team opens its home and Missouri Valley Conference schedules Saturday with a 1 p.m. match in Davies Gym against Missouri State.

The Salukis (1-1) enter after earning a split of last weekend's non-conference series at Memphis, rallying to take a five-game win on Jan. 23. It was SIU's first win over an American Athletic Conference opponent in nearly five years.

Freshman Tatum Tornatta and Imani Hartfield combined for 25 kills in that match. The Salukis also notched 96 digs, the fourth-most in Division I on the young season.

No fans will be allowed in the building due to COVID-19. The match will be available on ESPN+.

-- The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Sports | IHSA says: Let the games begin
High School Sports

Prep Sports | IHSA says: Let the games begin

  • Updated

The Illinois High School Association announced its revised sports calendar for the school year’s remainder after a special Board of Directors meeting Wednesday, requiring basketball teams to hold just seven practices before clearing them for action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drenching rain, heavy snow continues to impact California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News