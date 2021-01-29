SIU volleyball set to host Missouri State

SIU's volleyball team opens its home and Missouri Valley Conference schedules Saturday with a 1 p.m. match in Davies Gym against Missouri State.

The Salukis (1-1) enter after earning a split of last weekend's non-conference series at Memphis, rallying to take a five-game win on Jan. 23. It was SIU's first win over an American Athletic Conference opponent in nearly five years.

Freshman Tatum Tornatta and Imani Hartfield combined for 25 kills in that match. The Salukis also notched 96 digs, the fourth-most in Division I on the young season.

No fans will be allowed in the building due to COVID-19. The match will be available on ESPN+.

-- The Southern

