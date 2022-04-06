 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Volleyball

SIU Volleyball | Whitehead hired as assistant coach

Jessica Whitehead attacks the ball during a 2011 match against Evansville. 

 THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO

Former SIU volleyball star Jessica Whitehead was hired Wednesday as an assistant coach for the Salukis' program.

Whitehead, who pounded down 1,401 kills in a four-year career that ended in 2013, has spent the last eight years as Bill Burnside's assistant at John A. Logan. Whitehead replaces Tristan Johnson, who accepted the North Alabama coaching job

"We're excited to bring Jessica back to the Saluki family," said SIU coach Ed Allen in a news release. "She's played a significant role in building this program as a player and our hope is she will continue to do so as a coach."

Whitehead was a product of the Murphysboro program under coach Mike Layne, taking part in 114 wins during her four years, as well as four regional titles and the school's only sectional championship as a senior in 2009.

"I feel so fortunate to get an opportunity to be a Division I assistant coach this close to home," Whitehead said.

The Salukis went 5-26 last year, losing their last 21 matches and going 0-18 in the Missouri Valley Conference, but return five players with significant starting experience.

