SIU will host REC Your Body Triathlon this Sunday

CARBONDALE — So, you think you're physically fit, eh? A more than capable biker, runner and swimmer?

If so, you may be interested in testing your skill level against others of a similar skill set at the 24th edition of the REC Your Body Triathlon hosted by Southern Illinois University this Sunday morning at the SIU Recreational Center.

The event is available to both triathlon beginners and the more experienced athletes. There are four heats of the competition, which gets underway for beginner-level participants at 9 a.m. and proceeds past 11:30 a.m. with the more advanced participants.

The competition is completely based on how much a participant can accomplish in a given time span. A 10-minute swim kicks off the event followed by a 10-minute break and then a 20-minute ride on the stationary bike followed by another 10-minute break, and then finally a 15-minute run.

"We have quite a range of ages participating, including three 11-year-olds registered and one 69-year-old," said Kay Gerlach, an employee with SIU's School of Automotive who has been a member of the SIU Triathlon Club since 1997 and assisted with the forming of the indoor event at the Rec Center a year later.

"I think what makes this event special is that people who like running and biking don't necessarily do a lot of swimming, which makes a triathlon like ours a challenge to them," Gerlach said. "The 10-minute swim can be quite daunting for some, but I would like to point out that our triathlon is a more gentle introduction to triathlons for beginners."

Whereas most triathlons are held outdoors, the annual get together at the SIU Rec Center annually draws competitors from throughout the region.

"In addition to our SIU students, we will have participants from the St. Louis and Cape Girardeau areas join our Southern Illinois athletes," Gerlach said. "And because of the pandemic, there have been fewer triathlon events, which makes ours so popular."

Sean Spoerre, SIU's Triathlon Club president, is in his second year working the event.

"I think what's great is that we have a wide range of youths and adults participating," he said. "We have 10 participants under the age of 18 and another 10-to-15 over the age of 50. In fact, we're almost maxed out in number of participants allowed."

Spoerre said 54 have registered to compete Sunday. The maximum limit of triathletes permitted is 64, so there may still be room for a few walk-up participants.

Cost is $25 per person.

Spoerre added that any SIU student is welcome to join the university's Triathlon Club. There are presently about 20 members. Trophies will be awarded for the top performers in each age group, both male and female. Door prizes will also be available courtesy of some local bike shops.

Any participant under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The minimum age to participate is 10.

SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all those participating must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to participate.

Christi Mathis with Saluki Media Services contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0