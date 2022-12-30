SIU women aim to sweep road trip

SIU women's basketball team tries for a sweep of its Indiana road trip Saturday when it visits Indiana State for a Missouri Valley Conference game that tips at noon.

The Salukis (4-6, 1-0) rallied in the fourth quarter Thursday night for an 86-77 win at Evansville, marking the 10th straight year that they opened MVC play with a win. Ashley Jones scored 23 points on just 11 field goal attempts to lead five players in double figures.

SIU scored 57 second half points and finished the night at nearly 53 percent from the field. It also took 38 foul shots, 30 of them in the second half, and made more free throws (28) than the Purple Aces tried (26).

Indiana State is 5-5 overall and 0-1 in the MVC after absorbing a 71-62 home loss Thursday to Missouri State. The Sycamores made just 24 percent of their shots in the first half and 29.8 percent for the game.

The Salukis won all three matchups last year, including a 77-61 decision in the quarterfinals of the MVC Tournament in Moline. SIU has won the last nine meetings in Terre Haute.