 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

SIU women aim to sweep road trip

  • 0
120822-spt-siu-wbb-01.jpg

SIU guard Ashley Jones (23) shoots an open jumper during the third quarter against Tennessee State at the Banterra Center on Wednesday in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to win 100-72.

 Byron Hetzler

SIU women's basketball team tries for a sweep of its Indiana road trip Saturday when it visits Indiana State for a Missouri Valley Conference game that tips at noon.

The Salukis (4-6, 1-0) rallied in the fourth quarter Thursday night for an 86-77 win at Evansville, marking the 10th straight year that they opened MVC play with a win. Ashley Jones scored 23 points on just 11 field goal attempts to lead five players in double figures.

SIU scored 57 second half points and finished the night at nearly 53 percent from the field. It also took 38 foul shots, 30 of them in the second half, and made more free throws (28) than the Purple Aces tried (26).

Indiana State is 5-5 overall and 0-1 in the MVC after absorbing a 71-62 home loss Thursday to Missouri State. The Sycamores made just 24 percent of their shots in the first half and 29.8 percent for the game.

People are also reading…

The Salukis won all three matchups last year, including a 77-61 decision in the quarterfinals of the MVC Tournament in Moline. SIU has won the last nine meetings in Terre Haute.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball | Duster Thomas Hoops Classic Recap

Boys Basketball | Duster Thomas Hoops Classic Recap

Opening day of the 15th Annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic began with a slam banger of a first game between Meridian and Carlyle and continued all through the day with some of the finest boys’ basketball action in the area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News