SIU women finish road trip at Belmont

SIU women's basketball team aims for a split of their four-game road trip Sunday when it visits Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Belmont at 2 p.m.

The Salukis (7-9, 4-3) ended a three-game skid Friday night when they stopped Murray State 81-73 in Murray, Ky., shooting 50.8 % percent from the field and committing only seven turnovers. Ashley Jones scored 20 points and dished out six assists, while Promise Taylor added 13 plus four blocked shots.

Belmont (8-10, 4-3) dumped Missouri State 75-66 Friday night in Nashville, getting 26 points from Madison Bartley. The Bruins were picked to win the MVC in preseason polls, but struggled with a tough non-conference schedule.

SIU returns to Banterra Center Thursday night to start a stretch of eight home games in 10 when it hosts Drake at 6.