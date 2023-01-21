 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU women finish road trip at Belmont

SIU guard Ashley Jones (23) goes to the basket during the first quarter against Bradley at the Banterra Center on Thursday in Carbondale.

SIU women's basketball team aims for a split of their four-game road trip Sunday when it visits Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Belmont at 2 p.m.

The Salukis (7-9, 4-3) ended a three-game skid Friday night when they stopped Murray State 81-73 in Murray, Ky., shooting 50.8 % percent from the field and committing only seven turnovers. Ashley Jones scored 20 points and dished out six assists, while Promise Taylor added 13 plus four blocked shots.

Belmont (8-10, 4-3) dumped Missouri State 75-66 Friday night in Nashville, getting 26 points from Madison Bartley. The Bruins were picked to win the MVC in preseason polls, but struggled with a tough non-conference schedule.

SIU returns to Banterra Center Thursday night to start a stretch of eight home games in 10 when it hosts Drake at 6.

