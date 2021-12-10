SIU women play Quincy in home opener

SIU women's basketball team plays its delayed home opener on Sunday in the Banterra Center against Quincy at 2 p.m.

The Salukis (2-3) took the week off for final exams and will be playing their first game since an 85-80 loss at Western Illinois Dec. 4 in the championship game of the Compass Challenge. It was their first loss in the four-year old event; they didn't play in it last year because of a COVID-19 pause.

Graduate forward Abby Brockmeyer averaged 21.7 points and 13.7 rebounds last week in earning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors for the second time in her career. She's averaging 18 points and 12.4 rebounds through five games to lead the team.

Brockmeyer is third in the league in scoring, second in the league in rebounding and first in the league in offensive rebounding with 4.8 per game. Gabby Walker (12.8 ppg, 5.4 rebounds) and Makenzie Silvey (12.4 ppg, 5.8 assists) are also scoring in double figures.

A win on Sunday will be the 400th in the career of SIU coach Cindy Stein, who's retiring at season's end.

The game is considered an exhibition for Quincy, a Division II school that is off to a 1-6 start.

After this game, SIU travels to UT Martin on Wednesday night and MIddle Tennessee on Friday evening before hosting Big 10 foe Illinois on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

