SIU’s women’s soccer team appeared to be in good shape at halftime on Sunday.

While they were locked in a 0-0 tie with UIC in the Missouri Valley Conference opener, the Salukis owned a 6-3 advantage in shots on net. What’s more, Flames goalkeeper Sara Sanabria picked up a red card in the 41st minute after a collision just outside the box with Emma Spotak, giving SIU a one-woman advantage for the match’s remainder.

Instead of pressing the advantage, though, the Salukis turned tentative, rarely mounting legitimate attacks against a shorthanded foe. And eventually, UIC capitalized with a goal in the 65th minute to earn a 1-0 lead and eventually, the win.

“Disappointing not to take anything from the first conference game,” said SIU coach Graeme Orr. “But I think we have to be realistic. Our second half performance didn’t merit any points.”

In theory, the Salukis should have been able to generate more possession, find seams to attack and eventually pump a goal or two behind backup goalie Trish Georgiou. Instead, SIU managed only one shot and basically gave Georgiou the second half off.

Meanwhile, the Flames (2-4-2, 1-0-0) outworked the Salukis at every turn. They kept the ball on SIU’s half of the field, playing a physical style to win their share of 50-50 balls, and eventually cashed it in off a corner kick.

Jaime Sophia’s kick from the right side found the head of Makenna Maloy. She flicked it to the right of goalie Chantelle Symes for the deciding goal. It dropped the Salukis to 0-4-3 since a season-opening win over Jackson State on Aug. 17.

“I told the girls at halftime that when a team loses a player, they’re going to give an extra 10 percent to make up for the numerical advantage,” Orr said. “Credit to Chicago. They changed their system slightly to cover spaces, which was a very good tactical change by the coach, and they covered those spaces better.”

SIU squeezed off only one second half shot, failing to get any of its seven shots on frame. Its best chance occurred in the 26th minute when Spotak bounced one past the left post. It ended the day with a 52-48 disadvantage in possession.

Orr’s focus now is on the 11 points he believes the Salukis need to qualify for the MVC tourney. To make up for losing what on paper – and at halftime – looked like a winnable home match, they could use a win on the Iowa road trip.

SIU takes on Drake Thursday night at 7 and Northern Iowa at noon next Sunday.

“There’s still nine games to play,” Orr said. “Plenty of points to be put on the board. The first goal is how do we get to 11 points? You can’t change what happened today, so how do we react from here?”