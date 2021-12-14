SIU women start busy week at UT Martin

The SIU women start their second three-game week of the season Wednesday night when they visit UT Martin for a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.

The Salukis (3-3) are coming off a 70-45 win Sunday in their home opener at Banterra Center against Division II Quincy. It was the 400th career win for coach Cindy Stein, who’s retiring at season’s end. The result also got SIU to the .500 mark for the second time this year.

Abby Brockmeyer (18 ppg. 11.3 rebounds), Makenzie Silvey (13.2 ppg, 5.2 assists) and Gabby Walker (11.7 ppg, 5.8 rebounds) are the Salukis’ leading scorers on the year. Through six games, the Salukis are averaging 66.2 ppg and allowing 63.8.

UT Martin is off to a 3-6 start under 13th-year coach Kevin McMillan, losing its last four games. The Skyhawks have played a tough schedule with losses against No. 10 Louisville and Virginia Tech, which started the year in the top 25. One of UTM’s wins came at Illinois State’s expense.

SIU travels to Middle Tennessee on Friday night and then returns home for a 2 p.m. tip-off Sunday against Big 10 foe Illinois.

— The Southern

