SIU Women's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis aim to keep season going

Any chance Cindy Stein is going to pull a Tom Brady and un-retire?

“Maybe if you gave me a fourth of his contract,” she laughed Tuesday morning.

Since a donation from arguably the greatest player in NFL history isn’t likely, Stein could coach the last game of her nine-year SIU career Wednesday night when the Salukis play a first round game in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament at Purdue.

SIU (21-9) thought it would get to play at home. Multiple indications from the Colorado-based tournament were that its bid was sufficient to play at least the first round at home, maybe the first two rounds.

Then it found out just after 1 p.m. Monday it would have to book hotel rooms in West Lafayette, Ind., just over 4 ½ hours away from Carbondale.

“Everybody wants a home game,” Stein said. “We’re disappointed but we’re not focusing on it.”

Instead, the focus is on winning a game and seeing how long Stein’s final postseason lasts.

How do the Salukis get their second win of the year against a Big 10 Conference team? Here’s three ways it could happen.

Mean what you say

There’s been many cases in March where teams disappointed about missing out on the NCAA tourney play in a lesser tournament and lay a quick egg.

No matter what players and coaches say about picking up the pieces, refocusing, etc., it’s not always easy for some teams to get it done. And that might be the biggest challenge for SIU in this one. Can it gear up for a first round game on the road against an opponent that’s going to be eager to play?

“The focus is always on getting better,” Stein said. “I might be coaching only three more weeks, but I always want to get better. Keep playing as long as we can and give ourselves a shot.”

Added super-senior Abby Brockmeyer: “I’m ready to go, I’m ready to keep playing.”

Easiest way to tell if that’s true: If the team takes care of little things and wins 50-50 balls on the glass and the floor. That’s been a trademark of this squad.

If the Salukis offer up a repeat of Saturday’s effort in Moline, when they had as many turnovers as made field goals (18), then it will be game over, drive home safely.

Defend the arc

One way Purdue’s improved from seven wins to 16 under first-year coach Katie Gearlds is its extensive use of the 3-point line.

The Boilermakers average nearly eight made 3-pointers per game. While their percentage is just 32.4, their frequent perimeter shooting can force a defense to play up to the arc. That can open driving lanes and create post-up chances for teammates.

Six players average between 7.0 and 11.6 ppg, which can make this team tough to guard. More often than not, the Salukis will have to account for all five spots on the floor.

“The thing with Purdue is they can score in a bunch of different ways,” Stein said. “They score at all three levels, plus they have good size and depth.”

SIU has guarded the 3-point line well most of the year as opponents are making only 26.6 percent. How they contest the 3 and keep offensive rebounds to a minimum could determine their success.

Win one for the Gipper

The four-minute mark of the fourth quarter may not be about sentimentality in many instances, but the Salukis could have an emotional edge if they’re in winning territory.

Why not give it an extra push to get this one over the finish line, not just because you want to keep playing, but because you’d like your coach to stay on the job at least a few more days?

“We’re treating every game like it’s our last,” said super-senior Makenzie Silvey. “The regular season championship was a huge accomplishment, especially after finishing eighth last year. We want to go out on a high note as well.”

