SIU Women's Basketball | After MVC title, Salukis face questions

SIU’s 82-60 loss on March 16 at Purdue in the Women’s NIT represented a lot more than the end of its best season in 15 years.

It also meant the end of an era with coach Cindy Stein officially retiring. It also meant the end of the careers of the program’s all-time leading scorer (Makenzie Silvey), the 2021-22 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year (Abby Brockmeyer) and the team’s emotional leader (Gabby Walker).

It also started an offseason which currently offers many more questions than answers: Who’s going to be the new coach? Who’s the new coach going to get to replace all the key players lost to graduation? When can the Salukis hope to contend again in the Valley?

The answers to the first two questions figure to come sooner rather than later. As for the third, well, never say never. But being realistic, SIU must replace nearly 80 percent of its scoring, over 70 percent of its rebounding and more than 75 percent of its assists.

And there’s still the matter of the transfer portal. There’s a good chance that a new coach will likely mean the departure of at least one player, perhaps more, from the remaining roster. In short, calling this team a defending MVC regular season champion next fall will be factually correct yet wrong.

How did the Salukis defy preseason predictions of an eighth-place showing in the Valley to play their first postseason game in six years? We look at the three factors that played the biggest role in a 21-10 season.

Good health

Few teams in Division I had worse injury/COVID-19 luck in 2020-21 than SIU.

It had three pandemic pauses that combined to last well over a month. Brockmeyer played in just 12 games because of COVID-19 protocol and an ankle sprain. Stein referred to her as the “most quarantined player in America” late last season.

The law of averages did the regal canines a solid this year. Brockmeyer, Silvey and Quierra Love answered the bell for all 31 starts, while Walker and Caitlin Link each drew 29 starts. The only two players to earn starts were Payton McCallister and Awa Keita, who each got the call twice at the season’s beginning.

This isn’t to say the team was totally healthy from start to finish. Keita barely played after the first two games, a knee injury taking her season away and denying the squad some much-needed inside depth. But it didn’t have to constantly change lineups and playing rotations like it did last year.

That continuity, combined with key injuries from preseason favorite Missouri State and a surprising falloff from perennial contender Drake, opened the door for the Salukis.

Forging an identity

While a 5-5 non-conference runup to the MVC season wasn’t impressive, it did enable SIU to figure out what it was. It had three players who could score 20 or more on any night and it rode those horses hard.

Brockmeyer (348), Silvey (475) and Walker (311) combined to take nearly 65 percent of the Salukis’ shots. They averaged 44.4 points between them, roughly 70 percent of the team’s production. No one else tried more than Love’s 180 shots.

The best thing Stein did this year was get her team to buy into this star system. Winning to the extent they did helped, but convincing players to take fewer shots isn’t easy. Yet the likes of Love, Link and McCallister sacrificed so the team could succeed.

Overcoming depth issues

SIU’s depth didn’t get tested as much this year because it stayed healthy and out of foul trouble in most games. That’s one benefit of having a senior-laden team – they do the little things that can vex younger teams.

But in the MVC semifinals against Illinois State, Walker drew two first quarter fouls and had to sit out the half’s final 14 minutes. There was no third scoring threat to take pressure off Silvey or Brockmeyer, who were being stifled by the Redbirds’ aggressive defense.

The 50-42 loss ended the Salukis’ dreams of an NCAA Tournament berth, but it didn’t erase their considerable accomplishments and what they overcame to make this group’s last hurrah a successful one.

