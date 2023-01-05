SIU Women's Basketball | Banner night: Salukis get win over Bradley

At a quarter until 6 p.m. Thursday, the SIU women’s basketball team started to head off the Banterra Center floor to its locker room for the usual pregame talk from coach Kelly Bond-White.

Then she did an about-face.

There was, after all, an Missouri Valley Conference regular season banner ceremony to attend.

“I wanted them out there to honor the young ladies that made that happen,” Bond-White said of last year’s team that won the school’s first regular season title in 15 years.

The Salukis in general and Laniah Randle in particular played like they wanted to hang some more banners next January.

Randle’s career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds paced SIU to a wire-to-wire 83-65 win over Bradley, boosting it to the .500 mark for the first time this year and remaining unbeaten in the Valley.

Outrunning bigger, slower defenders down the floor and scoring in transition or off the secondary break, Randle was 12 of 15 from the field, helping the Salukis (6-6, 3-0) score a whopping 60 points in the paint.

“We prepared for this days before and talked about what we were going to do offensively and defensively,” Randle said. “I just went out there and did what we had to do to win this game.”

In all actuality, SIU’s preparation for this game started in mid-November. In the middle of an 0-4 start that had some folks wondering just how long this year might be, Bond-White took her team to Northwestern for an 84-69 loss.

The result was irritating but somewhat inconsequential. What mattered was seeing the “blizzard” zone that long-time Wildcats coach Joe McKeown runs.

The same zone new Braves coach Kate Popovec-Goss brought with her to Peoria.

The same zone the regal canines shredded for 64% shooting in the first half on their way to a 43-25 lead that grew as high as 27 points before the third quarter ended.

“I wanted to get out and run,” Bond-White said. “We thought if we ran our primary and secondary action that we would get some open looks.”

Bond-White thought right. Randle and Ashley Jones (20 points, 6 assists) combined for the game’s first 12 points, forcing Popovec-Goss to call a timeout before her team scored. It was 20-8 after a quarter, 43-25 at halftime and 69-42 after three quarters.

As good as the Salukis were on offense most of the game, their defense wasn’t bad, either. Bradley (3-11, 0-3) didn’t score until more than four minutes elapsed. It managed just 22 paint points for the night as Promise Taylor and Tamara Nard combined for five blocked shots and probably twice as many alters in the lane.

Aside from nine 3-pointers from the Braves, the only thing Bond-White could really harp about was that her shot blockers could have done a better job of rejecting the ball to teammates instead of spiking it out of bounds.

“That’s what we’re capable of doing,” Bond-White said. “Both those young ladies can change (shots).”

Taylor also contributed 11 points and nine rebounds in her 20 ½ minutes, while Shemera Williams came off the bench for 13 points and three assists in 16 minutes. Williams made a couple of highlight-video feeds to Randle and capped her night with a logo 3, displaying the skill that made her a top 100 recruit coming out of Milwaukee three years ago before she went from Virginia to USC to Carbondale.

But the night’s first star was Randle, one of a handful of players on this year’s team who contributed to last year’s surprising Valley title.

“It meant a lot to me because I was a part of that last year,” she said. “I might not have played a lot of minutes last year, but I was still a part of it.”

DAWG BITES

Quierra Love missed all three of her shots and scored just one point but dominated in her own way with a game-high eight assists and a whopping five steals that boosted her into a tie for third in the Valley at 2.0 per game. SIU leads the conference with 129 thefts in 12 games, including 11 in this one. … Caroline Waite scored a team-high 16 points for Bradley, while former Carterville star Megan Barton got in for the final 1:54 and popped a pair of 3s. Barton has played just 22 minutes over five games, scoring 10 points. … The Salukis are back in action Saturday at 2 p.m. against Illinois State, which stopped Missouri State 67-63 Thursday night in Springfield to hand the Bears their first loss.