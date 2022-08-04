SIU Women's Basketball | Bond-White staying true to the script

Kelly Bond-White is staying true to the script she outlined in the spring, shortly after getting her first head coaching job with the SIU women’s basketball team.

The long-time Texas A&M assistant coach said that even with several spots to fill on a roster that lost nearly half the players from last year’s Missouri Valley Conference regular season champions, she would not rush to sign players unless the coaching staff felt they were a fit.

With classes starting later this month, the Salukis have just 11 players. But Bond-White isn’t going to fill roster spots just for the sake of having bodies.

“There’s definitely a plan for that,” she said Thursday on an MVC coaches’ Zoom call. “We still have three weeks before school starts. We have time.”

SIU returned just one starter, point guard Quierra Love, and six reserves from a 21-10 team that lost its opening round game in the WNIT on March 16 at Purdue. That ended the career of MVC Player of the Year Abby Brockmeyer, 2,000-point scorer Makenzie Silvey and inside force Gabby Walker.

Bond-White hit the transfer portal to sign forward Tamara Nard, who started her college career at Houston, and guard Ashley Jones, who will play at her fourth Division I school when she suits up for the Salukis.

Last month, SIU landed 6-5 JUCO center Promise Taylor, a former SEC All-Freshman team member at Ole Miss, and signed 5-9 guard Jaidynn Mason from Blue Springs, Mo., just outside Kansas City.

Ideally, the Salukis can ink a couple of more players before classes start, if for no other reason than to improve depth. Playing an entire season with just 11 players is risky because of injuries, illness and variants to the COVID-19 pandemic that can strike without warning.

“We lost Abby, Gabby, Mak and the (MVC) Coach of the Year,” said Bond-White, referring to retired coach Cindy Stein. “That’s a lot to replace. But I haven’t let anxiety get the best of me. I don’t get too high or get too low.”

Shortly after taking the SIU job, Bond-White leaned on Gary Blair, who she worked under for 19 seasons at A&M. Blair, who guided the Aggies to the 2011 NCAA title and built consistent winners at Stephen F. Austin and Arkansas, offered the kind of wisdom that comes from decades of building programs.

“He said I would get hit with new things,” Bond-White said. “Find that sweet spot in the middle. That’s why I’ve been observing first, taking a whole situation in before reacting to it.”

BEAR CRAWLS, Y’ALL

Before saying goodbye to her team until the start of classes, Bond-White organized a paintball event, attaching one stipulation to it.

“You come after me,” she laughed, “you’re going to do bear crawls. But my husband got me.”

Bond-White came away with a couple of observations about returning players after matching paintball wits with them.

“Q is sneaky and AJ is absolutely fearless,” she said of Love and forward Adrianna Katcher. “We’re learning to trust one another and find out who we are away from the 94 feet.”

DAWG BITES

Bond-White said Thursday that non-conference scheduling is complete with the exception of finding one opponent. Those matchups will be announced next week, although she said that the Salukis would travel to Saint Louis for a game just before Christmas. … Bond-White said she and the coaching staff would go away next week for a “boot camp” where they would start to mesh ideas and come away with a game plan for the season. … Although the super senior trio of Brockmeyer, Silvey and Walker are gone, Bond-White said their influence is still felt. “They left a legacy behind and it was their work ethic,” she said. “The returning players understand what it takes to get to their level.”