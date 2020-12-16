SIU Women's Basketball | Brockmeyer puts in work for Salukis

Abby Brockmeyer was a great high school basketball player. She averaged a double-double for all four years at Lincolnwood High, located just outside Springfield, IL, and had at least 10 Division I offers before picking SIU.
It took Brockmeyer one conditioning workout to discover that being a good college player would be considerably more difficult than being a great high school player.
“My very first conditioning workout knocked me into shape and set me into place,” she said Wednesday after practice. “In high school, I was super-good because I was bigger than everyone. In college, I had to use my actual skills and get faster.
“I was going to have to work a whole lot harder than I did in high school.”
Four years later, Brockmeyer’s considerable toil is bearing fruit that spreads all over the Saluki record books. When she takes the floor for Thursday night’s non-conference home game with Kansas City, the 6-1 senior forward figures to edge closer to being one of a kind.
When Brockmeyer scores 47 more points and collects seven more steals, she’ll become the first player in program history to compile 1,000 points, 700 rebounds, 100 assists, 100 steals and 100 blocked shots.
She knocked off two of those milestones in weekend wins over Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri State. Brockmeyer’s 100th career rejection occurred Saturday, and her 12 rebounds Sunday pushed over the 700-board mark.
But the numbers don’t mean as much to her as do the people.
“It’s cool, obviously, but the best thing to me is being friends with the girls and having a great time,” Brockmeyer said.
That’s been a challenge for her, and almost every other player in the sport the last nine months. When COVID-19 brought sports to a halt on March 12, SIU was hours from tipping off the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Moline against Evansville.
For Brockmeyer and the Salukis, it was a chance to redeem themselves after a disappointing regular season in which they went 16-13 and probably could have been 20-9 if they could have won some close games.
“Heartbreaking,” she said of the year’s sudden end. “We were good enough to beat every team there. We beat Missouri State, so we could have beaten everyone there. It was a weird time, honestly. But everyone was in the same boat.”
And with the calendar ticking down towards Christmas, Brockmeyer and her teammates are still in the same boat with everyone else. Sure, they’re playing games and practicing, but they never know from one day to the next when plans will change.
Take Tuesday, for instance. Brockmeyer just stepped out of the shower, about an hour before the team was going to bus to UT Martin for a non-conference game, when she got the word the game was canceled after a member of the Skyhawks tested positive for coronavirus.
A game day became a practice session. Which is why Brockmeyer never takes any game for granted any more.
“Each game we play is a blessing,” she said.
While it might not have felt that way after a season-opening defeat to Eastern Michigan, Brockmeyer was thrilled with the team’s performance in 18 and 16-point victories over the weekend.
SIU played with purpose on both ends of the court and looked like a team that could make noise in the Valley, even though it’s without a handful of key players presently due to injuries.
“It shows how much confidence we’ve built up,” she said. “After the first game, some of us were a little troubled, but we’ve been able to get into sync and instill confidence in our freshmen.
“I think we’re playing pretty well with what we have.”
Especially the senior who’s put in the work to become a good college player.
