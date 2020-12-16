SIU Women's Basketball | Brockmeyer puts in work for Salukis

But the numbers don’t mean as much to her as do the people.

“It’s cool, obviously, but the best thing to me is being friends with the girls and having a great time,” Brockmeyer said.

That’s been a challenge for her, and almost every other player in the sport the last nine months. When COVID-19 brought sports to a halt on March 12, SIU was hours from tipping off the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Moline against Evansville.

For Brockmeyer and the Salukis, it was a chance to redeem themselves after a disappointing regular season in which they went 16-13 and probably could have been 20-9 if they could have won some close games.

“Heartbreaking,” she said of the year’s sudden end. “We were good enough to beat every team there. We beat Missouri State, so we could have beaten everyone there. It was a weird time, honestly. But everyone was in the same boat.”

And with the calendar ticking down towards Christmas, Brockmeyer and her teammates are still in the same boat with everyone else. Sure, they’re playing games and practicing, but they never know from one day to the next when plans will change.