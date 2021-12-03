SIU Women's Basketball | Brockmeyer sets career highs in win over Eastern Illinois

MACOMB — Senior Abby Brockmeyer set career highs in points and rebounds as the Southern Illinois University women's basketball team defeated Eastern Illinois University 74-66 on day one of the Compass Challenge. Brockmeyer paced the Salukis with 34 points and 16 rebounds. That scoring total was the highest mark for a Saluki since all-time points leader Cartaesha Macklin also scored 34 against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 24, 2012.

"I owe it all to my teammates; they find me when I'm open," said Brockmeyer. "We knew coming in that we were low on posts and that we were going to get a lot of minutes, and I think we dominated the post."

The Salukis were playing without Awa Keita, who started the first two games of the season at forward. Despite this, SIU scored 46 points in the paint, compared to Eastern's 32. Also scoring in double-figures were Gabby Walker with 15 and Makenzie Silvey with 13. Walker also grabbed seven boards and dished out six assists, tying her career high, while Silvey added six rebounds of her own. Rebounding was key for the Salukis as they won the rebound battle 43-25, including 17 offensive boards that led to 22 second-chance points.

"The key to the ballgame hands-down was the effort of our posts on the boards, making great stops," said head coach Cindy Stein. "Controlling the boards and only letting [Eastern Illinois] have a few second chance points, that was a really critical play for us today."

Brockmeyer's double-double was her second of the season. Freshman Laniah Randle contributed four rebounds, in addition to scoring the first four points of her Saluki career.

The Salukis return to action at 6 p.m. Saturday against Compass Challenge host Western Illinois. The game will be broadcast on Magic 95.1 in Southern Illinois, as well as streamed at goleathernecks.com/watch.

