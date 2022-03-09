SIU Women's Basketball | Brockmeyer, Silvey named to All-MVC 1st team

Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey were named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference first team on Wednesday morning, while teammate Gabby Walker earned honorable mention.

Brockmeyer averaged 16.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, connecting on 52.9 percent of her shots and also blocking 28 shots. Brockmeyer could win both MVC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year when the specialty awards are announced Thursday night.

Silvey tossed in 15.9 ppg and grabbed 4.7 rebounds while leading the team in assists with 3.3 per game. It's the second consecutive year she's been tabbed to the all-conference team.

Walker was arguably the most improved player in the Valley, scoring 12.3 points and adding 6.2 rebounds per game while connecting on 51.3 percent of her shots from the field.

Brockmeyer was also named to the All-Defensive team for her work on the boards, as well as her 45 steals and her rejections.

