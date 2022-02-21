SIU Women's Basketball | Brockmeyer wins MVC honors again

SIU super senior forward Abby Brockmeyer was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week Monday for the second time this season.

Brockmeyer averaged 17 points and 13.5 rebounds in the Salukis' wins at Bradley and Illinois State that vaulted them atop the Valley standings. She had 14 points and 15 rebounds in Friday night's 74-46 win at Bradley, then went for 20 and 12 Sunday in a 65-49 romp of the Redbirds.

Brockmeyer is averaging 16.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She leads the conference in rebounding and is third in scoring. Her 53.2 percent field goal percentage ranks second. She became the third player in program history to surpass 1,000 career rebounds on Friday night.

SIU (17-7, 12-2) hosts Indiana State at 6 p.m. Thursday and Evansville at 2 p.m. Saturday in its final home games of the year.

