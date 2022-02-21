 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women’s Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Brockmeyer wins MVC honors again

  • Updated
020522-spt-siu-wbb-04.jpg

SIU forward Abby Brockmeyer (25) blocks the shot by Missouri State guard Mya Bhinhar (23) during the second quarter at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

SIU super senior forward Abby Brockmeyer was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week Monday for the second time this season.

Brockmeyer averaged 17 points and 13.5 rebounds in the Salukis' wins at Bradley and Illinois State that vaulted them atop the Valley standings. She had 14 points and 15 rebounds in Friday night's 74-46 win at Bradley, then went for 20 and 12 Sunday in a 65-49 romp of the Redbirds.

Brockmeyer is averaging 16.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She leads the conference in rebounding and is third in scoring. Her 53.2 percent field goal percentage ranks second. She became the third player in program history to surpass 1,000 career rebounds on Friday night.

SIU (17-7, 12-2) hosts Indiana State at 6 p.m. Thursday and Evansville at 2 p.m. Saturday in its final home games of the year.

