SIU Women's Basketball | Brockmeyer wins MVC Player of the Year award, Stein named Coach of the Year

MOLINE – For the first time in 32 years, the SIU women’s basketball team boasts the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.

Super-senior forward Abby Brockmeyer earned the honor on Thursday night after averaging 16.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the regular season champions. Brockmeyer, who was the only player in the league to average a double-double, posted 14 of them in 28 games.

Brockmeyer is just the third Saluki to win the award, joining Bridgett Bonds (1987) and Amy Rakers (1990). She led the Valley in rebounding, was second in scoring and second in field goal percentage at 52.9.

Brockmeyer was at her best when SIU went 8-1 over the second half of conference play to win its first regular season title since 2007, averaging 17.4 points and 10.6 rebounds. That included a 20-point, 12-rebound effort on Feb. 20, when the Salukis routed Illinois State 65-49 to take charge of the MVC race.

“She’s been the most consistent player this year,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein late last month. “She deserves to win the award.”

Stein came away with some hardware of her own, winning the conference’s Coach of the Year. Picked to finish eighth in the preseason, the Salukis shrugged off an 0-2 start to post a 20-8 regular season record and win their first regular season crown since 2007. No matter what happens at the MVC tourney, SIU is assured of postseason play, because regular season champions are guaranteed a WNIT berth.

Stein, who’s retiring at season’s end, is the first SIU coach to earn the honor since Dana Eikenberg in 2007. Cindy Scott, the only other Saluki coach to win the award, did it in 1986 and 1987.

Brockmeyer was also one of the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year, but that was given to Missouri State guard Brice Calip for the second straight year. Calip was the 2021 Player of the Year, helping the Bears advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament before a blowout loss to eventual champion Stanford.

Calip’s teammate, Abi Jackson, was tabbed Most Improved Player. Drake’s Megan Meyer earned Newcomer of the Year, while Bradley’s Caroline Waite picked up Freshman of the Year. Grace White of Valparaiso won Sixth Player of the Year.

SIU opens its tournament run at noon Friday in TaxSlayer Center against Indiana State. The Sycamores advanced with an 89-75 decision Thursday against Evansville, snapping a 10-game losing streak.

