SIU Women's Basketball | Brockmeyer wins Player of the Week

SIU graduate forward Abby Brockmeyer was named MVC Player of the Week after twice setting career highs for rebounding at the Compass Classic.

After starting the week with 14 points and seven rebounds in a road win at SEMO, Brockmeyer erupted for 34 points and 16 boards, both career highs, as the Salukis stopped Eastern Illinois in the Compass Challenge on Friday.

Brockmeyer then added 17 points and a career-best 18 rebounds Saturday night in an 85-80 loss to Western Illinois for the Compass title. She averaged 21.7 points and 13.7 rebounds in three games in earning her second MVC Player of the Week in her career.

On the year, Brockmeyer is scoring 18 ppg and grabbing 12.4 rebounds, good for third and second in the conference, respectively. Her 4.8 offensive boards per game lead the Valley.

SIU (2-3) hosts Quincy at 2 p.m. Sunday in its home opener.

