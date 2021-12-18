SIU Women's Basketball | Busy schedule doesn't concern SIU's Stein

To paraphrase the great philosopher (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Allen Iverson, “We’re talkin’ about practice. Not a game, practice.”

Which is why SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein isn’t necessarily worried about her team playing its third game in five days Sunday when they host Illinois in Banterra Center.

“Would you rather practice or would you rather play?,” she asked after practice Saturday. “And they’d rather play. So we’re doing what you would like to do, so it’s all about getting it done, right? Getting this under your belt, protecting your home floor. Those are the things that are important.”

Stein has always been a glass-is-always-half-full kind of person, able to find a positive even when the clouds are their darkest. And based on how the last month has gone for the Salukis, she has a right to feel like the skies might be clearing.

After a discouraging 67-46 loss at Kansas City Nov. 14, three days after SIU led then-No. 15 Tennessee in the last five minutes before a game-ending 17-2 run ended its upset chances, the Salukis had to wait 16 days to play again.

Since thumping Southeast Missouri State on Nov. 30 in Cape Girardeau, the Salukis (4-4) have climbed back to .500 and could easily be 6-2. Their two losses have been in road games by a combined six points, including Friday night’s 62-61 gut-wrencher at a Middle Tennessee team which is likely to repeat last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance.

Stein sees a team that’s finding its niche, identifying roles, settling into the rhythm of the season in a way last year’s squad never did because of injuries and COVID-19 interruptions.

“The thing we’ve said all along is that we’re already so much better than last year,” she said. “We’re still working on our bench a little bit, but I just see us getting better. We’ve had chances to win the games we’ve lost and we have to continue to focus on that. We can’t focus on our record.”

SIU’s record can get a boost by beating a Big 10 opponent. The Fighting Illini (5-5) are very athletic and improved over last year, but are still expected to finish near the bottom of the league. Nothing about their first 10 games suggests winning this game would be some sort of impossible dream scenario for the Salukis.

But SIU will have to take care of some details. Like taking care of the ball against an opponent forcing nearly 17 turnovers per game. It didn’t do that at Middle Tennessee, hacking up 21 turnovers.

And it has to figure out a way to get some inside scoring against a team that has one of the nation’s best rebounders in Kendall Bostic, a Michigan State transfer who averages 11.3 boards per game and also rejects more than a shot per game.

“They’re a lot bigger than us and probably faster than us,” Stein said. “It’s a Big 10 team that we have to be able to handle. That grittiness and toughness we’ve played with the last two games – we have to bring it on Sunday.”

DAWG BITES

The teams were supposed to play on Dec. 22, 2020 in Champaign, but rapid antigen testing conducted in the Salukis’ hotel that morning produced COVID-19 concerns in the program, forcing the cancellation of the game. SIU players and coaches were tested later that day in Carbondale and those tests turned up negative. … Depending on which source one believes, SIU either leads the all-time series 21-15 or trails it 13-12. The teams haven’t met since Dec. 8, 2015, when Illinois took a 78-64 win in Champaign. … The Salukis finish up their non-conference schedule on Thursday at No. 10 Indiana.

