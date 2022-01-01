SIU Women's Basketball | Can SIU women solve Loyola defense?

When asked after Friday’s 62-52 win over Valparaiso if turning around and playing Loyola on less than 48 hours’ rest, as the SIU women will do on Sunday, will be difficult, Salukis forward Gabby Walker delivered a quick history lesson to the questioner.

“If you remember, we were playing teams one day and turning around and playing them less than 24 hours later,” she said, referring to the back-to-back schedule the Missouri Valley Conference used last year for basketball. “This is actually easier.”

Will the extra day of rest lead to an extra win this weekend for SIU (6-5, 1-0)? That probably depends on if its halfcourt offense can scratch out enough baskets against the Ramblers’ tungsten-tough defense in what figures to be a game where the winning team might not reach 60 points.

Neither team has reached that modest mark against each other the last two years. Last year’s Loyola sweep at the end of January in Chicago was like watching the same game twice – 53-46, 55-46. Other than Abby Brockmeyer, the Salukis had little offense.

“They’re a very good defensive team,” SIU coach Cindy Stein said. “It’s going to challenge everything they have. We’re going to have to be able to score from all five spots.”

That’s not always happened this season. The Salukis have been carried mostly by super seniors Brockmeyer, Walker and Makenzie Silvey. The trio averages 46.9 ppg between them, nearly three-fourths of SIU’s 62.9 ppg.

The odds suggest that Loyola will probably be able to take one of them away, which means someone else might have to pick up slack. The likely candidates seem to be Peyton McCallister, Quierra Love and Caitlin Link.

McCallister has scored as many as 17 in a game before but is enduring a shooting slump this year, hitting just 22 of 74 in 11 games. Love started this season with a team-high 13 points in the Salukis’ near-upset of then-No. 15 Tennessee on Nov. 10, but has managed just four points the last four games.

Link has been effective at times on 3-pointers this year, hitting 42.1 percent in 19 tries, but has made just 1 of 14 shots in the last six games.

Regardless of who scores the points, it might take a “role” player coming up big for the Salukis to sweep their weekend at home before a difficult road trip the next two weeks that takes them to Missouri State, Drake and Northern Iowa.

“You’ve got to have a stronghold when it comes to playing in your home arena,” Stein said. “This has to be an area where we just can’t let teams come in here and outplay us. We have to protect that homecourt.”

SIU has done that well in its limited opportunities at Banterra Center, scoring double-figure wins over Division II Quincy, Illinois and Valparaiso. Loyola, which enters 8-4 overall and 0-1 in the Valley after a 55-38 loss at Missouri State Friday, is the best team the Salukis have played at home this season.

If Friday’s postgame comments from Brockmeyer, Walker and Stein are any indication, SIU fully understands the thin margin of error in a league which appears to be tighter than ever. Coaching changes at Indiana State and Evansville have breathed fresh air into musty programs, as witnessed by the Sycamores’ upset win Thursday night at Drake.

“Anybody (can) win this conference,” Brockmeyer said. “We just have to come out and give what we’ve got and hopefully, at the end of the season, it’s good enough to get the job done.”

DAWG BITES

Brockmeyer and Walker’s double-doubles against Valparaiso marked the first time SIU has notched two of them in the same game since 2017. … Silvey is seven points away from reaching 1,700 for her career. She needs just 87 points to pass Cartaesha Macklin atop the program’s all-time career scoring list. … The Salukis own an 11-10 edge in the series with Loyola, winning the last five meetings at home.

