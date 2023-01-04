SIU Women's Basketball | Coaching staff learning to work together

Bradley at SIU

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

TV: ESPN+

Radio: MAGIC 95.1 FM (Trey Reamer)

Records: Bradley 3-10, 0-2; SIU 5-6, 2-0

SIU Update: This is the third straight year that the Salukis have started 2-0 in the Valley. The quick start meant nothing during the COVID-19 season in 20-21 because the team managed just three more MVC wins after that, but last year’s fast beginning was the prelude to a surprise MVC regular season title. That team will be honored before the game with banners commemorating that achievement and their WNIT trip. Coach Kelly Bond-White relied heavily on the team’s new-found depth when they swept the Indiana road trip last week, playing 13 players at Evansville and a dozen Saturday at Indiana State. USC transfer Shemera Williams averaged 15 ppg in her first two games and looks like a real difference-maker.

Bradley Update: Like SIU, the Braves are under new leadership as Kate Popovec-Goss took over from Andrea Gorski, who stepped away after last year. Popovec-Goss inherited a young team that continues to get painful on-the-job experience as they are struggling to get stops. Popovec-Goss is trying to install a “blizzard” zone defense that she ran as an assistant at Northwestern under Joe McKeown, but Bradley is allowing teams to can 45.1 percent of their field goal attempts and score 72.6 ppg. It gave up 83 and 87 points last weekend in losing at home to two of the league’s best teams, Northern Iowa and Drake. Caroline Waite, an All-MVC Freshman Team pick last year, leads the attack at 12.8 ppg.