 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
SIU Women’s Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Coaching staff learning to work together

  • Updated
  • 0
120222-spt-siu-wbb-04.jpg

SIU head coach Kelly Bond-White is all smiles during the fourth quarter as the Salukis rolled to a 115-57 win over Chicago State at the Banterra Center on Dec. 1 in Carbondale. The 115 points and 58-point margin of victory were the most in program history.

 Byron Hetzler

When a college program hires a new coach, the biggest, most basic storyline revolves around how the players will adjust to the new boss and vice-versa.

What often goes unchronicled is how the new coach’s staff learns how to work together. If the ending of Saturday’s 60-58 Missouri Valley Conference win at Indiana State is any indication, it appears the SIU coaching staff is getting the hang of things.

Needing a defensive stop to secure the win after Jaidynn Mason missed two free throws with 2.1 seconds left, first-year coach Kelly Bond-White went against her instincts to run the huddle during the Sycamores’ final timeout.

Instead, Bond-White trusted assistants Chester Nichols and Jordan Jones to coach the players up prior to the final play. Laniah Randle cashed in that faith by sticking with Del’Janae Williams as she maneuvered for a tying jumper and rejected the shot as the final buzzer sounded.

People are also reading…

“It’s been Team No Sleep over here,” Bond-White joked after practice Wednesday before Thursday night’s visit from MVC foe Bradley. “It is my first time and I’m getting used to empowering my staff, sitting back at practice and being an observer on certain things.

“That’s why I didn’t go toward the huddle Saturday. I’m relying on Jordan and Chester defensively and they made a good call. It’s not been an easy process, but we are getting there.”

Five wins in seven games, including the program’s third straight 2-0 start in Valley play, have given the Salukis much-needed confidence. They’ve shown that they can score points against anyone, but the first two conference games proved they’re beginning to learn they can win games on the defensive end.

SIU trailed by 11 points in the third quarter at Evansville and by 11 early in the fourth quarter at Indiana State. The only way a team can rally to win in those circumstances is by pairing stops with scores.

The Salukis did it at Evansville by forcing turnovers and converting them into points. They did it at Indiana State by allowing just six fourth quarter points. The team that couldn’t guard a plank of wood on the floor in November has demonstrated progress at the right time.

“They’re starting to believe a little bit,” Bond-White said. “We’re starting to dig in on the defensive end. We’re a long way from doing great things, but we’re starting to do little things that are frustrating opponents.”

One reason SIU was able to rally with defense is because Bond-White finally has the roster she envisioned late in the summer as she filled it out by surfing through the JUCO ranks. The Salukis played a whopping 13 players at Evansville and cycled through a dozen at Indiana State, looking for and finally finding the right combinations to win games.

Bond-White admits that her former boss, Gary Blair, who she coached under for two decades at Texas A&M, has told her that she needs to shorten her rotation. Blair wasn’t afraid to ride seven or eight players over a 40-minute game, favoring continuity over fresh legs.

Bond-White figures to play the fast-paced game she wants to, she needs depth.

“We do have some depth,” she said. “I think it depends on who we’re playing and what style of play we’re playing. We’re anticipating 35 minutes of zone tomorrow, so the rotation might be different, but I look at who’s doing things best for us.

“I know a lot of coaches want to play seven or eight kids, but the way we want to play, you need fresh legs because of foul trouble or needing to rest kids. I don’t have a problem with playing kids as long as they can help us win a game.”

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Bradley at SIU

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

TV: ESPN+

Radio: MAGIC 95.1 FM (Trey Reamer)

Records: Bradley 3-10, 0-2; SIU 5-6, 2-0

SIU Update: This is the third straight year that the Salukis have started 2-0 in the Valley. The quick start meant nothing during the COVID-19 season in 20-21 because the team managed just three more MVC wins after that, but last year’s fast beginning was the prelude to a surprise MVC regular season title. That team will be honored before the game with banners commemorating that achievement and their WNIT trip. Coach Kelly Bond-White relied heavily on the team’s new-found depth when they swept the Indiana road trip last week, playing 13 players at Evansville and a dozen Saturday at Indiana State. USC transfer Shemera Williams averaged 15 ppg in her first two games and looks like a real difference-maker.

Bradley Update: Like SIU, the Braves are under new leadership as Kate Popovec-Goss took over from Andrea Gorski, who stepped away after last year. Popovec-Goss inherited a young team that continues to get painful on-the-job experience as they are struggling to get stops. Popovec-Goss is trying to install a “blizzard” zone defense that she ran as an assistant at Northwestern under Joe McKeown, but Bradley is allowing teams to can 45.1 percent of their field goal attempts and score 72.6 ppg. It gave up 83 and 87 points last weekend in losing at home to two of the league’s best teams, Northern Iowa and Drake. Caroline Waite, an All-MVC Freshman Team pick last year, leads the attack at 12.8 ppg.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Salukis pop corks, blast Belmont

Salukis pop corks, blast Belmont

As 6,000 balloons fell from the Banterra Center rafters at halftime and champagne was poured in the concession stands, SIU’s men’s basketball …

Boys Basketball | Duster Thomas Hoops Classic Recap

Boys Basketball | Duster Thomas Hoops Classic Recap

Opening day of the 15th Annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic began with a slam banger of a first game between Meridian and Carlyle and continued all through the day with some of the finest boys’ basketball action in the area.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News