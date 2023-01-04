SIU Women's Basketball | Coaching staff learning to work together

When a college program hires a new coach, the biggest, most basic storyline revolves around how the players will adjust to the new boss and vice-versa.
What often goes unchronicled is how the new coach’s staff learns how to work together. If the ending of Saturday’s 60-58 Missouri Valley Conference win at Indiana State is any indication, it appears the SIU coaching staff is getting the hang of things.
Needing a defensive stop to secure the win after Jaidynn Mason missed two free throws with 2.1 seconds left, first-year coach Kelly Bond-White went against her instincts to run the huddle during the Sycamores’ final timeout.
Instead, Bond-White trusted assistants Chester Nichols and Jordan Jones to coach the players up prior to the final play. Laniah Randle cashed in that faith by sticking with Del’Janae Williams as she maneuvered for a tying jumper and rejected the shot as the final buzzer sounded.
“It’s been Team No Sleep over here,” Bond-White joked after practice Wednesday before Thursday night’s visit from MVC foe Bradley. “It is my first time and I’m getting used to empowering my staff, sitting back at practice and being an observer on certain things.
“That’s why I didn’t go toward the huddle Saturday. I’m relying on Jordan and Chester defensively and they made a good call. It’s not been an easy process, but we are getting there.”
Five wins in seven games, including the program’s third straight 2-0 start in Valley play, have given the Salukis much-needed confidence. They’ve shown that they can score points against anyone, but the first two conference games proved they’re beginning to learn they can win games on the defensive end.
SIU trailed by 11 points in the third quarter at Evansville and by 11 early in the fourth quarter at Indiana State. The only way a team can rally to win in those circumstances is by pairing stops with scores.
The Salukis did it at Evansville by forcing turnovers and converting them into points. They did it at Indiana State by allowing just six fourth quarter points. The team that couldn’t guard a plank of wood on the floor in November has demonstrated progress at the right time.
“They’re starting to believe a little bit,” Bond-White said. “We’re starting to dig in on the defensive end. We’re a long way from doing great things, but we’re starting to do little things that are frustrating opponents.”
One reason SIU was able to rally with defense is because Bond-White finally has the roster she envisioned late in the summer as she filled it out by surfing through the JUCO ranks. The Salukis played a whopping 13 players at Evansville and cycled through a dozen at Indiana State, looking for and finally finding the right combinations to win games.
Bond-White admits that her former boss, Gary Blair, who she coached under for two decades at Texas A&M, has told her that she needs to shorten her rotation. Blair wasn’t afraid to ride seven or eight players over a 40-minute game, favoring continuity over fresh legs.
Bond-White figures to play the fast-paced game she wants to, she needs depth.
“We do have some depth,” she said. “I think it depends on who we’re playing and what style of play we’re playing. We’re anticipating 35 minutes of zone tomorrow, so the rotation might be different, but I look at who’s doing things best for us.
“I know a lot of coaches want to play seven or eight kids, but the way we want to play, you need fresh legs because of foul trouble or needing to rest kids. I don’t have a problem with playing kids as long as they can help us win a game.”