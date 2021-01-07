SIU Women's Basketball | Confident Salukis open series at Bradley

“It’s going to be nice to have them back,” said Link. “But playing without them and winning definitely gives us a lot of confidence.”

Link sure looked like a different player with more playing time. Her 3-point shot, which had angrily clanged off the rim in the first five games, was a thing of beauty against the Purple Aces. Link hit 6 of 11 from the arc and notched career highs in points (11) and rebounds (8) on Saturday.

McCallister established new career highs in scoring on consecutive days, tallying 16 on New Year’s Day and 17 just 24 hours later to go along with her usual sterling defense. And Pudlowski delivered 10 points and 4 boards a game off the bench, including six straight points to turn the series’ first game around.

“I really liked how we played cohesively,” Stein said of the Evansville series. “I felt like we played as a unit on offense and defense. I liked our tempo on offense and felt like we were able to play inside-out.”

By playing with what it had, instead of pining for what it didn’t have, SIU has given itself an opportunity this weekend. A split means the Salukis open conference play at 3-1 with one of the league’s best teams in the rear-view mirror.

And a sweep?

“Any time you can go on the road and sweep or even split, it’s outstanding,” Stein said. “We’re going in there trying to win the first one and then seeing what we can do from there. We have to get back to what made us good against Evansville.”

