SIU Women's Basketball | Confident Salukis open series at Bradley

In a perfect world, SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein would prefer to plug in the same lineup every game. That includes the team’s two leading scorers, Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey.
But when the Salukis had to play without their senior leaders last weekend against Evansville due to COVID-19 protocol, they discovered something over the last 15 minutes of the first game that carried over into the second game.
“Not to devalue Abby or Mak by any means, but I felt like our players gained confidence over the weekend,” Stein said Wednesday morning. “They got key minutes, key reps in game on the line type situations. Those moments are invaluable.
“We felt like going into the games, win or lose, we would come out of it a better team.”
Short term, SIU came out of last weekend with two wins. When they start a two-game series Friday night at Bradley, it might get a better idea if the confidence that players like Caitlin Link, Payton McCallister and Rachel Pudlowski can carry over to tougher competition.
Brockmeyer and Silvey both figure to play this weekend, although Silvey’s minutes may be reduced. Stein said Silvey, who along with Brockmeyer averages 13.8 ppg, has been limited in practice this week due to protocol.
So when the Salukis hit the floor at Renaissance Coliseum, the lineup is likely to be Link, McCallister, Gabby Walker, Quierra Love and Adrianna Katcher for a third straight game. With Brockmeyer and Silvey coming off the bench this weekend, the team’s once-tenuous depth – they dressed out just nine against Evansville – now appears to be a real strength.
“It’s going to be nice to have them back,” said Link. “But playing without them and winning definitely gives us a lot of confidence.”
Link sure looked like a different player with more playing time. Her 3-point shot, which had angrily clanged off the rim in the first five games, was a thing of beauty against the Purple Aces. Link hit 6 of 11 from the arc and notched career highs in points (11) and rebounds (8) on Saturday.
McCallister established new career highs in scoring on consecutive days, tallying 16 on New Year’s Day and 17 just 24 hours later to go along with her usual sterling defense. And Pudlowski delivered 10 points and 4 boards a game off the bench, including six straight points to turn the series’ first game around.
“I really liked how we played cohesively,” Stein said of the Evansville series. “I felt like we played as a unit on offense and defense. I liked our tempo on offense and felt like we were able to play inside-out.”
By playing with what it had, instead of pining for what it didn’t have, SIU has given itself an opportunity this weekend. A split means the Salukis open conference play at 3-1 with one of the league’s best teams in the rear-view mirror.
And a sweep?
“Any time you can go on the road and sweep or even split, it’s outstanding,” Stein said. “We’re going in there trying to win the first one and then seeing what we can do from there. We have to get back to what made us good against Evansville.”