 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
SIU Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | First-place Salukis visit Evansville

  • 0

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Northern Iowa closed out a 74-67 win over Illinois State in Normal.

That result boosted the SIU women into a place they haven’t been this late in a season since 2007 – first place in the Missouri Valley Conference. They lead Indiana State by a half-game as the result of playing and winning one more game.

In their first contest as occupants of the league’s penthouse suite, the Salukis visit Evansville Saturday with their coach believing their best basketball remains ahead of them.

“We can get better in a lot of areas,” said Cindy Stein. “I don’t think we played as well as we can play against Illinois State or Bradley last week. I have to give those teams credit for not making us play as well, but we can play better.”

The immediate path to improvement for SIU (10-6, 5-1) appears to center around becoming more efficient on offense. The Salukis’ offensive production has stair-stepped downward since a 63-50 win over Loyola on Jan. 2.

People are also reading…

In the four games since then, they’ve produced 60, 57, 56 and 53 points. SIU has missed a spate of makeable shots, particularly in a 53-41 win on Jan. 22 against Bradley when it was 9 of 36 in the first half and failed to convert numerous layups.

However, Stein isn’t worried about the offense.

“I think it’s just something you see in conference play,” she said. “Everybody knows you and what you try to do, just like we know what they want to do. I think we are getting good shots. We just have to make more of those shots.”

This would be a good game for the Salukis to hit the bottom of the net more often. While the Purple Aces (7-11, 1-6) might not put the fright in a casual fan’s heart based on their record and the 82-35 pasting Missouri State administered on Thursday night, this is a better team than the one SIU beat by 18 points in consecutive games over New Year’s weekend last season.

New coach Robyn Scherr-Wells has mined the junior college ranks to give Abby Feit (16.3 points, 10.1 rebounds) much-needed assistance. The addition of Ja’Neiya Daivs and Myla Clark, who combine to score 29 ppg, means you can’t shut Evansville down by cutting off Feit.

And the Aces play much quicker than they used to, forcing nearly 19 turnovers per game from the opposition and coming up with nearly nine steals per game. If the Salukis aren’t ready for their level of aggression, they could be in for an unpleasant surprise.

“We definitely have to be ready,” Stein said. “Evansville is talented and they like to attack. They’ve got girls who can get to the basket and they like to shoot the 3.”

The game’s key could be how SIU handles the Aces’ pressure. If the Salukis can take care of the ball, they can do damage inside with Abby Brockmeyer (16 ppg, 10.2 rebounds) and Gabby Walker (12.5 ppg, 6.1 rebounds).

Then there’s the program’s newly-crowned all-time leading scorer, Makenzie Silvey (16.1 ppg, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists), who now takes aim at a 2,000-point career. Silvey needs 220 points to get there and should have a realistic chance to do it with at least 13 games, counting the MVC Tournament in March.

DAWG BITES

With Silvey (17.5 ppg), Brockmeyer (16.7) and Walker (15.2), SIU has the first, third and sixth-leading scorers in MVC games. They’ve accounted for 49.4 of the 58.5 points the Salukis average in conference contests. … SIU leads the all-time series with Evansville 36-28 and has taken the last eight matchups. … Brockmeyer and Feit are the only two players in the Valley who average double-doubles.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Glance box

SIU at Evansville

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse, Evansville, Ind.

Records: SIU 10-6, 5-1; Evansville 7-11, 1-6

Radio: WUEZ-FM (95.1), Trey Reamer

TV: ESPN+

SIU update: Wondering what the Salukis did with an unexpected week off after Indiana State postponed the teams’ scheduled Thursday night game after going into a COVID-19 pause on Sunday? Well, coach Cindy Stein took a couple of days to work on fundamentals and do a little self-scouting before beginning to dive in on Evansville. On paper, this looks like a good matchup for SIU because its strengths – post scoring, team rebounding – correspond with Purple Aces weaknesses. Abby Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker are candidates for double-doubles, provided they stay out of foul trouble. Whether they can is a question as Evansville draws nearly 20 fouls per game and marches to the line more than 21 times per game.

Evansville update: Coming off an 82-35 blowout loss at home Thursday night against Missouri State, the Purple Aces are likely to come out of the gate charged up and eager to prove they won’t roll over for the Valley’s new first place team. That result aside, Evansville has made strides in the right direction under first-year coach Robyn Scherr-Wells, using the JUCO ranks to find help for mainstay Abby Feit (16.3 ppg, 10.1 rebounds). Je’Naiya Davis (16.1 ppg) and Myla Clark (12.9) have provided scoring help Feit didn’t have the last two years. The Purple Aces play fast but don’t always defend well; opponents are averaging 74.4 points per game and get to the line about 20 times a game. Evansville shoots more than 22 3s a game but makes only 28.3 percent of them.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News