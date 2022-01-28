SIU Women's Basketball | First-place Salukis visit Evansville

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Northern Iowa closed out a 74-67 win over Illinois State in Normal.

That result boosted the SIU women into a place they haven’t been this late in a season since 2007 – first place in the Missouri Valley Conference. They lead Indiana State by a half-game as the result of playing and winning one more game.

In their first contest as occupants of the league’s penthouse suite, the Salukis visit Evansville Saturday with their coach believing their best basketball remains ahead of them.

“We can get better in a lot of areas,” said Cindy Stein. “I don’t think we played as well as we can play against Illinois State or Bradley last week. I have to give those teams credit for not making us play as well, but we can play better.”

The immediate path to improvement for SIU (10-6, 5-1) appears to center around becoming more efficient on offense. The Salukis’ offensive production has stair-stepped downward since a 63-50 win over Loyola on Jan. 2.

In the four games since then, they’ve produced 60, 57, 56 and 53 points. SIU has missed a spate of makeable shots, particularly in a 53-41 win on Jan. 22 against Bradley when it was 9 of 36 in the first half and failed to convert numerous layups.

However, Stein isn’t worried about the offense.

“I think it’s just something you see in conference play,” she said. “Everybody knows you and what you try to do, just like we know what they want to do. I think we are getting good shots. We just have to make more of those shots.”

This would be a good game for the Salukis to hit the bottom of the net more often. While the Purple Aces (7-11, 1-6) might not put the fright in a casual fan’s heart based on their record and the 82-35 pasting Missouri State administered on Thursday night, this is a better team than the one SIU beat by 18 points in consecutive games over New Year’s weekend last season.

New coach Robyn Scherr-Wells has mined the junior college ranks to give Abby Feit (16.3 points, 10.1 rebounds) much-needed assistance. The addition of Ja’Neiya Daivs and Myla Clark, who combine to score 29 ppg, means you can’t shut Evansville down by cutting off Feit.

And the Aces play much quicker than they used to, forcing nearly 19 turnovers per game from the opposition and coming up with nearly nine steals per game. If the Salukis aren’t ready for their level of aggression, they could be in for an unpleasant surprise.

“We definitely have to be ready,” Stein said. “Evansville is talented and they like to attack. They’ve got girls who can get to the basket and they like to shoot the 3.”

The game’s key could be how SIU handles the Aces’ pressure. If the Salukis can take care of the ball, they can do damage inside with Abby Brockmeyer (16 ppg, 10.2 rebounds) and Gabby Walker (12.5 ppg, 6.1 rebounds).

Then there’s the program’s newly-crowned all-time leading scorer, Makenzie Silvey (16.1 ppg, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists), who now takes aim at a 2,000-point career. Silvey needs 220 points to get there and should have a realistic chance to do it with at least 13 games, counting the MVC Tournament in March.

DAWG BITES

With Silvey (17.5 ppg), Brockmeyer (16.7) and Walker (15.2), SIU has the first, third and sixth-leading scorers in MVC games. They’ve accounted for 49.4 of the 58.5 points the Salukis average in conference contests. … SIU leads the all-time series with Evansville 36-28 and has taken the last eight matchups. … Brockmeyer and Feit are the only two players in the Valley who average double-doubles.

