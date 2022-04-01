SIU Women's Basketball | 'Full circle moment': Why Bond-White took Saluki coaching job

Kelly Bond-White said Friday that cooking is her love language.

The SIU women’s basketball program will be counting on Bond-White to whip up a winning recipe after she was named as the 11th head coach in program history.

Bond-White agreed to contract terms on Thursday and was formally introduced Friday as the replacement for Cindy Stein, who announced her retirement in July and guided her last Saluki team to the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.

There is a connection between the new and former coach. Stein was part of the coaching staff that recruited and coached Bond-White during her freshman season at Illinois in 1994-95. In fact, Bond-White joked that she could only be blamed for the roots of Stein’s gray hairs, drawing a chuckle from most of the audience in Lingle Hall.

But Bond-White turned serious when describing how coming to SIU is a “full circle” moment in not just her career, but life.

“My very first offer in the seventh grade came from SIU,” Bond-White said, flashing back to her days as a point guard. “When I walked into Cindy Stein’s office, I called my aunt and asked if she could find that letter from (coach) Cindy Scott. I want our young ladies to see that that’s the investment SIU’s been making in Illinois basketball for years, starting with me.”

Bond-White comes to Carbondale after a successful 19-year run as Gary Blair’s lead assistant at Texas A&M. She was the associate head coach for the last 15 years, helping the Aggies win their first NCAA title in 2011 and playing a hand in 18 NCAA tourney appearances during the 22 seasons she worked under Blair. That counts his last three years at Arkansas from 2000-03.

Bond-White’s path to the SIU job has associated her with some powerful influences. In addition to Blair, who retired from coaching after A&M lost in the Southeastern Conference Tournament last month, Bond-White played for Theresa Grentz when Illinois made consecutive Sweet 16 runs in 1997-98.

She also started her coaching career at Providence under Jim Jabir, who went on to guide some good teams at Dayton. In addition, Bond-White played high school ball in Chicago at Whitney Young High School under IHSA coaching legend Arthur Penny.

And Bond-White also mentioned A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams, who’s built winners at four different programs in his career, as a role model of sorts.

“All of them are program-builders,” she said when asked how they might influence her coaching style. “They were all detail-oriented. Every day when they wake up, their minds were thinking about how this might affect recruiting, why are they doing this.

“It might be to the point where you might think they are a little off. But they are all process-oriented. They talk about maturity and hold the kids to an incredibly high standard, but they also listen. You give the young ladies ownership of the program.”

What remains to be seen is who Bond-White can attract to take that ownership. The top three scorers from the 21-22 team – MVC Player of the Year Abby Brockmeyer, 2,000-point scorer Makenzie Silvey and Gabby Walker – were super-seniors who have used up their eligibility.

SIU returns about 20 percent of its scoring and rebounding from that team. Bond-White has looked at video of Saluki games to see how returning players like Quierra Love, Adrianna Katcher, Laniah Randle and Tyranny Brown might fit into her style.

Bond-White also says she intends to hit the transfer portal to help beef up the roster. Love is the only returning starter in 22-23 and there’s a possibility SIU could suffer losses to the portal as well.

With 902 players in the portal as of Friday and Bond-White’s extensive contacts that helped her find championship-caliber players at A&M, there’s a chance the Salukis could land much-needed immediate help.

Regardless, Bond-White intends to come out of the gate flying.

“When I walk out of this room,” she said, “my plan is to hit the phone. I just want to get into the gym with our young ladies and take the next step. Control what we can control. The best way to attract talent is to be authentic.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.