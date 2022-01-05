 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Basketball

SIU women's basketball game postponed

SIU vs. Loyola

SIU's Quierra Love leads a fast break during the first half of Sunday's NCAA women's college basketball game between Southern Illinois University and Loyola Chicago at Banterra Center in Carbondale.

 Justin Walker For The Southern

The SIU women's basketball team will have to wait until at least next week to try to improve on their 2-0 start in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Salukis' game at Missouri State on Friday night has been postponed because the Bears determined on Wednesday that they wouldn't be able to field a team of at least eight players and one coach due to COVID-19 protocol.

This is the second time this year an SIU women's game has not taken place due to COVID-19. A Nov. 24 home date with IUPUI was canceled because the Jaguars had multiple Tier 1 personnel test positive.

The Missouri State game will be rescheduled for a later date in the season if possible. If not, by a recent rules revision, it will be termed a no-contest by the conference.

The Salukis return to action on Jan. 13 with a 6 p.m. MVC game at Drake.

