SIU Women's Basketball | IUPUI gets 80-76 win over Salukis

CARBONDALE — Kelly Bond-White looked at a stat sheet Wednesday night and summed up a much better performance that still resulted in a loss.

“We were trading 2s for 3s,” she said.

The math didn’t add up for the SIU women’s basketball team inside Banterra Center as IUPUI canned 13 of 26 3-pointers to take an 80-76 win.

It was fitting that the tie-breaking shot was a corner 3 from Ali Berg with 36.3 seconds left, snapping a 71-71 tie. The Jaguars (2-2) then nailed six straight free throws, four from Natalie Andersen and two from Destiny Perkins, to keep the Salukis (0-2) at bay.

While SIU at least resembled a competitive basketball team after absorbing a 90-38 opening night loss Saturday to a good Middle Tennessee squad, the bottom line is it’s still winless and still in for some long nights unless it can find a way to improve on defense.

The biggest problem has been 3-point defense. Middle Tennessee sank 12 of 26 from distance on Saturday. IUPUI did it one better by using crisp ball movement and the enthusiasm of Saluki defenders to help on penetration.

“I think that was our ladies’ eagerness to help,” Bond-White said. “That’s the frustrating part.”

There at least was no comparison to the Middle Tennessee game and this one in terms of the offense, particularly in the middle two quarters. SIU found its first traction in a 29-point second quarter, thanks to Tyranny Brown.

The sophomore from Indianapolis hurt her hometown school by scoring 11 points in a 2:45 span, shooting the Salukis into their first lead of the game with a driving layup just before the midway point of the second quarter.

Brown finished with a career-high 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting in the first double-figure game of her two-season career.

“Tyranny getting downhill was big,” Bond-White said. “She’s comfortable going in there. She didn’t force it and she made the right kickouts. I told her if she lets the game come to her, she’s going to get rewarded.”

SIU rattled off the last seven points of the half for a 39-35 lead at intermission, surpassing their total for the entire game on Saturday night. It overcame missing some point-blank looks in the third quarter to maintain a four-point edge going to the fourth period.

Tamara Nard (13 points) drove for a layup with 2:08 remaining in the game to tie it at 71. The Salukis got a stop and had a chance to take the lead. Freshman guard Jaidynn Mason, who scored 13 points and came up with three steals, maneuvered her way to a open pull-up jumper from the right wing and airballed it.

That led to Berg’s fourth 3-pointer of the night that gave IUPUI command for good.

“No moral victories, but I thought our young ladies took a step forward in terms of competing tonight,” Bond-White said.

Aja Holmes finished with 11 points off the bench for SIU, which also got seven points and a game-high nine rebounds off the bench from 6-5 Promise Taylor.

Berg’s 16 points led five Jaguars in double figures.

DAWG BITES

Adrianna Katcher (foot) and Sydney Prochaska (concussion) weren’t available Wednesday night, while Ashley Jones, who started on Saturday night, didn’t even dress via a coach’s decision. Bond-White said she would meet with Jones on Thursday to determine her status going forward. … SIU wasted advantages of 40-20 in paint points, 43-30 in rebounding, 11-4 in second-chance points and 26-20 in bench points. … The Salukis make their first road trip of the year on Saturday with a 2 p.m. tipoff against Big 10 Conference foe Northwestern.

IUPUI 80, SIU 76

IUPUI 16 19 18 27 — 80

SIU 10 29 18 19 — 76

IUPUI (80): Perkins 4-10 2-2 12, Berg 6-9 0-1 16, Turner 3-6 1-2 7, Kent 2-7 6-6 12, Andersen 3-6 5-6 13, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 5-6 0-0 12, Parker 2-4 3-7 8, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Bronaugh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-52 17-24 80.

SIU (76): Love 0-4 2-2 2, Brown 8-13 3-5 21, Mason 4-11 5-6 13, Nard 6-11 1-2 13, Randle 0-4 1-2 1, Holmes 4-10 0-0 11, Hughes 4-8 0-0 8, Taylor 3-8 1-2 7. Totals: 29-69 13-29 76.

3-point goals – IUPUI 13-26 (Berg 4-6, Lewis 2-2, Andersen 2-3, Perkins 2-5, Kent 2-7, Parker 1-2, Jones 0-1), SIU 5-15 (Holmes 3-7, Brown 2-3, Love 0-2, Mason 0-3). Team fouls – IUPUI 13, SIU 17. Rebounds – IUPUI 30 (Turner 8), SIU 43 (Taylor 9). Assists – IUPUI 17 (Perkins 4), SIU 15 (Love 6). Fouled out – None. Officials – Brown, Caldwell, Hust.