SIU Women's Basketball | Jones joins staff in player development

New SIU women's basketball coach Kelly Bond-White added to her coaching staff Wednesday by naming Jordan Jones as the director of player development.

Jones was a two-time Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Texas A&M, playing under Bond-White, an assistant coach to Gary Blair. Jones was a three-time pick to the SEC's All-Defensive Team and was an honorable mention Associated Press All-Aermican in 2014-15.

She also dished out 707 assists, third all-time in A&M history, and was the first player to lead the SEC in assists for three straight years since 1990. A third round pick of the Chicago Sky in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Jones also spent time with the Atlanta Dream and played professionally in Poland and Finland.

Jones has coached at Harris-Stowe State College in St. Louis and also in the high school ranks in Texas.

Bond-White is still looking for one more assistant coach prior to the 2022-23 season. The Salukis went 21-10 last year and won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title in coach Cindy Stein's final season.mi

