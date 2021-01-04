SIU Women's Basketball | Katcher named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week

SIU freshman Adrianna Katcher was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for her performance during the Salukis' weekend sweep of Evansville.

The 5-foot-11 freshman averaged 8.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, grabbing a career-high 14 rebounds in Friday's 59-41 win and scoring a career-best 11 points Saturday in a 69-51 decision.

More importantly, Katcher led the defensive effort that shut down Purple Aces standout Abby Feit, who entered the weekend averaging 20.6 points. Feit scored a career-low four points on Friday and managed 15 on Saturday, hitting just 7 of 25 shots on the weekend. Katcher guarded her for the majority of the two games.

In seven games, six of them starts, Katcher is averaging 5.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. She leads the team in blocked shots with seven and is also collecting 2.1 assists per game.

Katcher leads all Valley freshmen in rebounding and ranks sixth nationally among freshmen in rebounding. She has also committed just five turnovers in 188 minutes.

