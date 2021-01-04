 Skip to main content
SIU Women's Basketball | Katcher named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week
Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Katcher named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week

UMCK Roos at SIU WBB

SIU freshman guard Adrianna Katcher (24) drives the ball up the court on Dec. 17 during a non-conference matchup against Kansas City at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.

 Brian Munoz, For The Southern

SIU freshman Adrianna Katcher was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for her performance during the Salukis' weekend sweep of Evansville.

The 5-foot-11 freshman averaged 8.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, grabbing a career-high 14 rebounds in Friday's 59-41 win and scoring a career-best 11 points Saturday in a 69-51 decision.

More importantly, Katcher led the defensive effort that shut down Purple Aces standout Abby Feit, who entered the weekend averaging 20.6 points. Feit scored a career-low four points on Friday and managed 15 on Saturday, hitting just 7 of 25 shots on the weekend. Katcher guarded her for the majority of the two games.

In seven games, six of them starts, Katcher is averaging 5.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. She leads the team in blocked shots with seven and is also collecting 2.1 assists per game.

Katcher leads all Valley freshmen in rebounding and ranks sixth nationally among freshmen in rebounding. She has also committed just five turnovers in 188 minutes.

