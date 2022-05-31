SIU Women's Basketball | Kelly Bond-White stresses patience with Salukis

Kelly Bond-White won the press conference by knockout on April 1 when SIU announced her as its 11th women’s basketball coach.

Now Bond-White is immersed in the middle of the tough part – winning every day as she tries to restock a program in need of players after winning its first Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship in 15 years.

Point guard Quierra Love is the only returning starter to the 2022-23 team. The top three scorers – MVC Player of the Year Abby Brockmeyer, 2,000-point career scorer Makenzie Silvey and Gabby Walker – were all super-seniors.

Bond-White has so far signed two players out of the transfer portal – forward Tamara Nard and guard Ashley Jones. She still has room to add up to five players, although she is leaning toward leaving a spot open for a walk-on.

Some may wonder why Bond-White hasn’t snapped up more players, pointing out that the calendar flips to June pretty soon. She has a simple explanation, based on 22 seasons of working under noted program-builder Gary Blair at Arkansas and Texas A&M.

“You know what you need to win,” she said last week. “You put your blinders on and stay true to what you see as the foundation. So you don’t get reactive with everything. You listen, learn and move at your pace, not the pace that the transfer portal or social media dictates.”

That not only holds true to building her first roster, but her first coaching staff. During her introductory presser, Bond-White said her love language was cooking. And although the transfer portal is the microwave version of building a team, Bond-White also has to whip up a long-term recipe for year-to-year success.

With that in mind, it probably shouldn’t have come as a surprise that it took her 3 ½ weeks to announce her first signee – Nard, who started her career at Houston. On April 28, Bond-White landed long-time assistant coach Chester Nichols as the associate head coach.

That was followed on May 15 by the signing of Jones, who played for Nichols as a freshman at West Virginia before transferring to Temple and Mississippi State. Two days later, LuLu McKinney came on board as an assistant coach.

“I’ve kind of slow-tracked it a little bit,” Bond-White said. “I don’t want to skip steps; I want to do this the right way. You want to start flying, but if you cut steps and take shortcuts, then the foundation won’t be as solid.”

The way Bond-White figures it, there’s almost three months before school starts. There are still close to 600 players in the portal that haven’t decided their next destination. Bond-White not only wants the best talent, but the best fit.

How a player interacts with potential teammates on a visit is just as important as their ability to score points, draw a charge or find the open teammate more than one pass away. It was part of the reason she offered Jones, a 16 ppg scorer as a sophomore at Temple.

In particular, Bond-White noticed how quickly Jones and Love developed chemistry.

“I felt so comfortable with how the kids felt around her,” Bond-White said. “I watched what Q did last year on film and we can be positionless at guard. Ashley can play some point. They clicked right away.”

Bond-White has been cheered by another factor in her short time on the job. The Salukis haven’t lost anyone to the portal. That means returning players like Laniah Randle, Adrianna Katcher and Tyranny Brown, who made key contributions to last year’s 21-win squad, should get chances to assume bigger roles in 2022-23.

Bond-White had a chance to work out her new players shortly after taking the job and was impressed with their ability to pick up a new system. She noted some defensive deficiencies but also says that the program is “in a good place.”

It is, at this time, a matter of continuing the building process, adding more of the right pieces and getting ready for her first season of calling the shots.

“They’ve tasted success,” Bond-White said of the returnees, “and they will go through a wall for you.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.