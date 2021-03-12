SIU Women's Basketball | Key mistakes end Salukis' season

That was one problem. That Missouri State (21-2) scored on its last five possessions of the quarter compounded it, and a one-point game became a 10-point margin going to the fourth quarter. That was sub-optimal for a team coming off a 90-89 overtime win Thursday against Indiana State that ended at 6:44 p.m.

Friday’s game tipped off at 11:02 a.m.

“Our kids battled and they never gave up, that’s what I liked about this group,” Stein said. “When we needed to get a good stop, they made a great stop, or they got some offensive boards. You almost have to play mistake-free to beat them, and we just couldn’t do that.

“We had a miscommunication on a couple of inbounds plays where they scored, and that will burst your bubble. We just weren’t able to stop their momentum.”

To its credit, SIU never stopped working the game. It executed pretty well in the fourth quarter, scoring on six of its first eight possessions. But it couldn’t team efficient offense with shutdown defense, which is the dilemma with needing to make up 10 points in one quarter.

The same Bears’ team that bricked its way to 11 of 34 shooting in the first half canned 15 of 20 after halftime. They scored on nine of their first 11 trips in the fourth quarter, keeping the Salukis at arm’s length.