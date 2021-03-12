SIU Women's Basketball | Key mistakes end Salukis' season

MOLINE — To sum up the final act of SIU’s 2020-21 women’s basketball season, coach Cindy Stein kept it simple.
“Missouri State’s a team you can’t make mistakes with,” she said, “and we made too many mistakes, especially at key times.”
Those errors spoiled an otherwise decent performance by the Salukis, enabling the 21st-ranked Bears to bag a 70-59 win Friday in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at TaxSlayer Center.
Abby Brockmeyer scored a game-high 18 points on just eight shot attempts for eighth-seeded SIU (9-16). Gabby Walker added 15 before fouling out and Makenzie Silvey stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists, although she made just 4 of 17 shots.
The Salukis converted nearly 46 percent of their field goals, a solid performance against an above-average defensive team, and even canned 6 of 15 3-pointers. Brockmeyer and Rachel Pudlowski combined to hit three straight in the third quarter, bringing the team within 41-40 with 2:56 left.
What happened after that, though, basically ended SIU’s season. The Salukis’ four remaining possessions in the quarter went like this: Silvey and Walker missed, Silvey missed a clean look at a 3-pointer, Walker missed underneath and the team turned it over.
That was one problem. That Missouri State (21-2) scored on its last five possessions of the quarter compounded it, and a one-point game became a 10-point margin going to the fourth quarter. That was sub-optimal for a team coming off a 90-89 overtime win Thursday against Indiana State that ended at 6:44 p.m.
Friday’s game tipped off at 11:02 a.m.
“Our kids battled and they never gave up, that’s what I liked about this group,” Stein said. “When we needed to get a good stop, they made a great stop, or they got some offensive boards. You almost have to play mistake-free to beat them, and we just couldn’t do that.
“We had a miscommunication on a couple of inbounds plays where they scored, and that will burst your bubble. We just weren’t able to stop their momentum.”
To its credit, SIU never stopped working the game. It executed pretty well in the fourth quarter, scoring on six of its first eight possessions. But it couldn’t team efficient offense with shutdown defense, which is the dilemma with needing to make up 10 points in one quarter.
The same Bears’ team that bricked its way to 11 of 34 shooting in the first half canned 15 of 20 after halftime. They scored on nine of their first 11 trips in the fourth quarter, keeping the Salukis at arm’s length.
MVC Player of the Year Brice Calip scored 17 points to pace Missouri State. It also got 11 from Abby Hipp and 10 points out of Elle Ruffridge. The Bears owned a 32-21 advantage on the glass, marking the second straight game SIU was outboarded by double figures.
“Hats off to Missouri State,” Stein said. “They’re going to represent our conference extremely well (in the NCAA Tournament). They are going to go a long way.”
The only place the Salukis are going is home, to prepare for next season. They could either have one of the league’s most experienced teams or one of its least experienced squads. Brockmeyer, Walker, Silvey, Rachel Pudlowski and Awa Keita are seniors who can all play in 21-22 due to an NCAA rule giving this year’s seniors an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
If some or most of them come back, Stein might have gotten a sneak peek at what next year could look like the last couple of days.
“It was nice to see what could get done and accomplished with some people back,” she said.
DAWG BITES
If Pudlowski played her last game Friday, it was a good one. She finished with nine points and her usual collection of hustle plays off the bench. … SIU got a combined 28 points Thursday from Caitlin Link and Quierra Love against Indiana State on Thursday. Neither one even scored against Missouri State. … The Salukis can look forward to another three years of traveling to the Quad Cities for the MVC Tournament. The conference announced an agreement Friday morning with Moline to host the event through 2024.