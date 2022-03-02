SIU Women's Basketball | Link embraces role for the Salukis

Championship teams are composed of so much more than talented players with incredible shooting range, quickness to cut off driving lanes and the strength to control the boards.

Just take a look at the SIU women. In particular, cast your eyes upon senior Caitlin Link.

If you’re looking for Link’s name at the top of a stat sheet, don’t. The Salukis don’t rely on her for a lot of scoring or flashy passing. Nor is she going to be the top rebounder.

But here are better measures of Link’s importance to the team: When she gets the call to start Thursday night’s big Missouri Valley Conference matchup at Loyola, it will be her 24th start this year and her 105th career game in four years. And she has been a team captain all four years, which is a pretty rare achievement.

That means gaining respect right away from your peers and keeping it. That’s just one reason why SIU coach Cindy Stein was quick to recruit Link out of Edgewood High School in Madison, Wis.

“She’s been a great role model and captain of this team,” Stein said after a practice last week. “She’s a great communicator and a culture kid. She always wants what’s best for the team.”

The biggest adjustment for a player from college to high school is figuring out their best role. When Link was averaging 20.4 ppg and 7.1 rebounds as a high school senior, the average fan couldn’t have foreseen she would score more points that year than she would in the next four for the Salukis.

But Link has shown the ability to adjust and find ways to get on the floor. She’s changed her game to suit the team’s needs. She’s been a player who’s ceded some of her shots to make sure the team’s super seniors – Abby Brockmeyer, Makenzie Silvey and Gabby Walker – get most of the scoring opportunities.

Or to put it another way, Link is a bit like the third or fourth-line center on a hockey team’s defensive line. You might think it’s no big deal if she’s not out there, but the team’s performance drops off if she sits for significant stretches.

“Every year I’m here, I’ve gotten more confident and that’s helped,” Link said. “I have confidence in my teammates and I’ve really embraced my role. It doesn’t matter how many points a game I score, I’m going to do what I’ve been told to do.”

That means defend like crazy, find the scorers and take care of the ball. If there’s a loose ball to be captured, Link is likely to hit the floor. If Stein wants to get the ball to Brockmeyer or Walker in the post, Link is probably the entry passer.

And odds are good Link isn’t going to toss away a possession. Her assist-turnover ratio of 1.5-1 ties Quierra Love for the team’s best and Link’s turnover ratio is one every 16 or 17 minutes, a solid number for a guard.

Not found in the numbers: Link’s contribution in the locker room when SIU followed up a near-miss upset at Tennessee with a blowout loss at Kansas City. Then it had 16 days to sit on that loss after IUPUI canceled its trip to Carbondale on Nov. 24 due to COVID-19 issues.

“I have a lot of energy, so I just kept that positive environment around,” she said. “We kept working, we just kept focusing on the small details in practice and then we were ready to go. We played Tennessee tough, so that told us it was there.”

The hopes of November have turned into the belief of March. The Salukis are two wins away from their first MVC regular season title in 15 years.

And although the stat sheet might say otherwise, Link has made vital contributions to this run to the top.

“You build teams around a Caitlin Link,” Stein said.

