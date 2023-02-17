Well, at least it wasn’t a 56-point beatdown like it was the last time SIU played Belmont.

In fact, the Salukis had a legitimate chance to beat one of the Missouri Valley Conference’s top teams on Friday night.

But little things like shot selection and not sealing off the boards or being too handsy on defense led to the Bruins escaping Banterra Center with an 80-70 decision.

Destinee Wells scored a game-high 23 points for Belmont (16-11, 12-3) despite dealing with an ankle injury and foul trouble in the second half. The Bruins canned 52.9% from the field and made more foul shots (19) than SIU attempted (18), thanks to their ability to attack the bucket. They outscored the Salukis 36-24 in the paint.

But SIU (9-15, 6-9) acquitted itself far better than the 101-45 drilling it took last month in Nashville. It led 22-16 early in the second quarter and was still within 62-58 when Quierra Love, who pumped in a season-high 15 points, drilled a corner 3 with 5:38 left.

However, the Salukis couldn’t quite put any more game pressure on Belmont. A team that has won NCAA Tournament games each of the last two years, the Bruins displayed their March mettle when necessary down the stretch.

“We couldn’t stop their high-low,” said SIU coach Kelly Bond-White. “That was the difference. Little things hurt us, too.”

Perhaps the biggest thing that hurt the Salukis was the last seven minutes of the first half. They didn’t have leading scorers Ashley Jones, Shemera Williams or Promise Taylor on the floor for much of that time after all drew their second fouls.

Bond-White sat them for most of the half’s remainder, bringing them back only for the last 30 seconds of the half when SIU had the last shot. But a 22-16 lead became a 33-26 halftime deficit as the Salukis went just 3 of 17 from the floor in the second quarter.

“We got into some early foul trouble that I wasn’t happy with,” Bond-White said. “We just couldn’t get continuity through our substitutions. That hurt us a bit. We had a chance to battle back, but we didn’t execute as well as I would have liked to in that half.”

When SIU ran its offense correctly after halftime, Taylor scored 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting. Belmont once sagged four defenders on her after one touch, but the Salukis weren’t able to consistently can jumpers. They were 6 of 21 on 3-pointers.

Jones and Williams, the team’s top two scorers, combined to make only 5 of 20 for the game and 1 of 8 from 3. As a team, SIU converted just 41% from the field, wasting a handful of fourth quarter possessions with quick shots.

“Understanding shot selection, time and place,” Bond-White said. “Also understanding every time (Wells) switched because she didn’t want to foul out of the game. That’s how we got to the mid-range. It’s just a matter of trusting the game plan.”

Bond-White said the Salukis needed to score at least 80 points to beat Belmont. The Bruins committed eight first quarter turnovers but only 10 more after that and their offense found a rhythm. Madison Bartley added 19 points on just 11 shots and Kilyn McGuff hit for 13.

Belmont also got a solid all-around effort from 6-2 forward Tessa Miller, who grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and dished out a game-high six assists.

Jones ended with 11 points and a team-high five assists for SIU, while freshman Jaidynn Mason came off the bench to tally 10 points.

DAWG BITES

Jones hit a free throw in the third quarter to give her 1,000 career points. The graduate student from Philadelphia is playing for her fourth school (West Virginia, Temple, Mississippi State, SIU). … The teams combined for seven turnovers in the game’s first eight possessions, with Laniah Randle’s transition layup being the only blip on the mistake-filled screen. The Salukis turned Belmont’s 18 miscues into 19 points for a plus-eight in that category. … Taylor blocked five shots, marking the seventh consecutive game in which she’s rejected multiple shots. Her 2.8 blocks per game not only leads the Valley, but is seventh in Division I. … SIU hosts Murray State at 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets from the 1 p.m. men’s game with Bradley will be honored for the women’s contest.