SIU Women's Basketball | Love, Salukis host UNI in MVC showdown

Being 5-4 doesn’t mean Quierra Love can’t score. It just means she has to pick her spots better than most to score.

SIU’s sophomore point guard certainly did that Wednesday night at Indiana State with a career-high 24 points in the Salukis’ 79-55 win, an outing that could have repercussions beyond just that game.

Take, for instance, Friday night’s Missouri Valley Conference showdown with Northern Iowa at Banterra Center. At the very least, there’s a chance the Panthers have shoved Love a little higher on the scouting report than they might have when the teams met last month in Cedar Falls.

If UNI (16-6, 9-2) devotes a bit more attention to Love, that should in theory create a bit more space for others. That not only includes SIU’s super-senior trio – Makenzie Silvey, Abby Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker – but others like Caitlin Link, Laniah Randle and Tyranny Brown.

“The more our kids know everybody is needed, the better off we are,” SIU coach Cindy Stein said. “They have a strong belief in each other. They know that when they get opportunities, they can produce. Some of those kids have sacrificed to get Mak, Abby and Gabby their shots.

“But they have confidence in each other, which is the way it should be, right?”

The Salukis (13-7, 8-2) sure looked the part of a confident, strong team in dispatching an Indiana State team many felt would provide a tough test. They raced out to a 15-3 first quarter lead, absorbed the Sycamores’ one meaningful run late in the first quarter and pulled away from there.

The margin grew from 14 at halftime to 30 during the fourth quarter as SIU simply kept executing and creating quality shots. Against a team that forces more than 20 turnovers per game, the Salukis committed only nine.

“Taking care of the ball was the most important thing,” Stein said. “We were able to get into our offense and get into a rhythm. We set the tone early, which is something we talk about.”

Set the tone early was something UNI did last month. The Panthers established a 30-11 first quarter cushion behind terrific 3-point shooting, giving them margin for error when SIU dominated most of the next two quarters.

The Salukis chopped the 19-point deficit down to one and even had a chance to take the lead late in the third quarter before UNI warded them off for a 66-57 win.

Coming off a 78-58 win Tuesday night in a makeup game at home with Evansville, the Panthers have won six in a row and maneuvered themselves into position to snatch an at-large berth for the NCAA Tournament with a good finish.

UNI’s NET ranking – the metric the NCAA selection committee leans on to help pick at-large teams – rests at 47, which says bubble team. By comparison, SIU’s NET, which has been on a steady climb since Valley play started, is at 75.

Stein’s emphasis has nothing to do with NET rankings or at-large bids. It’s on how the Salukis can best counter the Panthers’ depth and avoid another slow start against a veteran team.

“They’ve got 10 kids who can play,” she said. “I think our bench is getting better. We’re going to need contributions from everyone (Friday) night.”

DAWG BITES

How efficient was SIU’s attack at Indiana State? Until Stein pulled the starters with about three minutes left, the Salukis were averaging more than 1.3 points per possession, roughly .3 more than the average team nets. They dropped to 1.26 when they managed just two points in the final three minutes. … UNI’s January win over SIU was its ninth straight in the series, dating back to 2018. The Panthers own a 46-35 series advantage. … The Salukis will close out their stretch of five games in 10 days on Super Bowl Sunday when they host Drake at 2 p.m. in the annual Black Out Cancer game.

