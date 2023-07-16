Things are starting to slow down for one of the fastest players on the SIU women’s basketball team.

“I was nervous last year, coming out of high school,” said Jaidynn Mason. “I’m still learning but I’m getting a lot closer to that point. I’ve got coaches that are helping me out and teammates that are helping me out. I think I’m going to be a lot better this season.”

If she is, Missouri Valley Conference coaches might want to look out. Mason showed in brief stretches last year that she could affect the texture of a game on both ends of the floor. The 5-foot-9 sophomore from Blue Springs, Mo., just outside Kansas City, averaged 7.5 points and 1.8 steals per game in 19 minutes per contest.

She displayed the ability to create her shot against most defenders, getting separation off the dribble and then rising quickly for a pull-up jumper. On defense, her quick hands and feet enabled her to come up with multiple steals in 14 games, including seven in a Feb. 1 loss to Missouri State.

Not bad for someone who had just one approach to the game. Like a fastball pitcher in baseball who didn’t possess a reliable second pitch, Mason couldn’t make an opponent pay in other ways. She made just 37.3% from the field, including 5 of 32 from the 3-point line, and finished with nearly as many turnovers (58) as assists (68).

Second-year coach Kelly Bond-White said that Mason is adding dimensions to her game that will make her a better, more reliable player.

“Last year, she was all gas, no brakes,” Bond-White said. “We’re teaching her about tempo control. When to push, how to push, and when you slow down and let your teammates breathe. Shot selection, when to take shots … she’s doing an incredible job of being a sponge.

“She’s staying for the whole summer just because she wants this so bad. In terms of the younger kids we’ve brought in, she’s been a great leader. She’s quiet by nature but she’s coming on and getting a little more comfortable.”

Mason scored in double figures 13 times last year, including a season-high 17 points on Feb. 4 in a 77-47 walloping of Valparaiso. She helped SIU survive Indiana State in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on March 9 with 10 points and five steals.

As the roster is presently constituted, Mason seems like a good bet to assume Ashley Jones’ position in the backcourt. Jones led the team in scoring and assists last year. That might not happen for Mason but there’s a good chance she and veteran point guard Quierra Love will be the league’s most disruptive backcourt.

It’s a combination Bond-White sure wants to try more often. She figures what she might give up in size mismatches, the Salukis will more than make up in creating extra possessions because the duo will steal the ball so often.

“We’re looking forward to having her and Q on the floor a little more this year,” the coach said. “I didn’t want to do that to her as a freshman last year because I wanted her to focus on one spot. When you have disruptors on the floor defensively, it leads to easier offense.”

Bond-White’s goal of having SIU be a running, pressing team sure fits Mason’s skillset. If she can make her offseason work translate into the games that start in November, the Salukis might be able to improve on last year’s 12-19 record.

Mason is eager to see how this summer’s sweat enables her and the team to experience more success.

“Be myself, stay humble,” she said. “Don’t let anything bring myself down.”