SIU Women's Basketball | McKinney hired as assistant coach

New SIU women's basketball coach Kelly Bond-White hired Atallah "LuLu" McKinney as an assistant coach on Tuesday.

McKinney has spent the last three years as an assistant at Texas Southern, helping the Tigers win 20 games in 2019-20, when their shot at an NCAA berth was ended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, she was an assistant coach for one year at Ranger College and East Mississippi Community College.

As a player, McKinney was a team captain at UTEP, playing three years as a point guard and helping the Miners win the Conference USA regular season title in 2015-16. She played at Texas A&M her senior year, when Bond-White was an associate coach for Gary Blair, in 33 games.

"I wanted someone hungry," Bond-White said. "I wanted someone who had been successful and learned to grind on every level. Her constant and relentless quest for seeking knowledge and new ways of doing things is what made me offer her the job."

McKinney is the second assistant coach that Bond-White has hired since taking the job on March 31. Last month, she tapped veteran assistant coach Chester Nichols as associate coach.

SIU is still searching for another assistant coach, as well as more players, to add to a program that won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title in coach Cindy Stein's last year in 2021-22.

