SIU Women's Basketball | Message stays the same for Salukis

When the SIU women started losing with regularity during Missouri Valley Conference play last winter, coach Cindy Stein played the long game. She consistently emphasized improving for the conference tournament.

A year later, the Salukis have started 3-1 and appear to have a realistic chance of contending for the MVC regular season title. They have the experience, a go-to player and the kind of defense that can take a team a long way.

And Stein’s message today is roughly the same as it was in 2021.

“We can’t worry about where we are in the standings,” she said Wednesday morning. “We just have to worry about getting better every day.”

That being said, SIU (8-6, 3-1) certainly aims to hand Illinois State (9-7, 5-0) its first MVC loss at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. A Saluki win would not just tighten the league race further, but enhance its chances of finishing in the top four and getting the best possible seed for the conference tournament in March.

Perhaps that seems far-fetched and it’s probably the furthest thing from the minds of Stein and her players. But when you look at where the league is now, why not SIU? Why not now, when the window appears to be as open as it’s going to be for a while?

Consider that with three super seniors leading the way, the Salukis boast as much experience as any team in the league. They are able to play games at their pace and aside from Saturday’s loss at Northern Iowa, they have owned fourth quarters, which is where you win games in this league.

And even in the 66-57 loss to the Panthers, Stein saw things to like.

“I loved our grittiness,” she said. “I was really pleased with our attacks to the basket and I felt we didn’t get some calls that should have been made. I felt there was a lot of fight in us.”

Fight might not have been enough up in Cedar Falls, not after falling behind 30-11 after a quarter and spending the next two quarters expending so much energy to erase all but one point of that deficit that there wasn’t juice left for the fourth quarter.

But that fight has been manifested in all four conference games. There was the way SIU wore down Valparaiso and Loyola at home with tough defense and trusting their stuff, the things that haven’t always been there in recent seasons.

And at Drake, there was an 18-8 fourth quarter to win a game in a building where the Salukis haven’t won since 2016, a place where 20 and 30-point routs were as common as close games.

Add all those factors together, mix in the Redbirds’ five straight league wins and that’s what makes this game so intriguing. Illinois State has been a jinx team of sorts for SIU in recent years, taking seven straight meetings before the Salukis scraped out a 43-41 win last February.

The Redbirds struggled through non-conference play, but have hit their stride since beating Bradley on New Year’s Day with just nine available players. They own the 12th-best shooting percentage in Division I from the field and the 20th-best shooting percentage from 3.

In short, that defense that’s been so key in SIU becoming a contender this year needs to be on point from the jump.

“They can score from all 5 spots,” Stein said. “They have a good inside-out game that gives them leverage. Defense is going to be really important.”

DAWG BITES

SIU enters the game as one of just two Valley unbeatens at home at 4-0. Missouri State owns a 7-0 mark in its building; Illinois State plays there on Saturday. … Makenzie Silvey needs just 31 points to own the program record for most points in a career currently owned by Cartaesha Macklin with 1,779 points. … The Salukis enter this one as one of four Valley teams in the top 100 of the NCAA NET rankings at 92. Missouri State (27), UNI (47) and Drake (90) are the only schools above them. In part due to its slow start, Illinois State is at 158.

