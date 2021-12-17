SIU Women's Basketball | Middle Tennessee sneaks past Salukis

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Makenzie Silvey’s 23 points and Abby Brockmeyer’s 19-point, 13-rebound double-double went for naught Friday night as the SIU women dropped a 62-61 decision to Middle Tennessee at Murphy Center.

The Salukis fell to 4-4, narrowly missing what would have been their best win of the young season. The Blue Raiders (8-2) were an NCAA Tournament team last year after winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Brockmeyer hit a layup with 2:16 left in the game to give SIU its last lead at 57-55. But Middle Tennessee scored the next six points on a 4-point play by Jalynn Gregory and a layup by Kseniya Malashka that made it 61-57 with 1:21 remaining.

Silvey made a layup with 39 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to two. Gregory split two foul shots with 14 seconds on the clock for a three-point advantage. Brockmeyer tried a 3-pointer to tie it and missed, and Silvey’s layup as time expired ended the game.

Gregory scored a game-high 27 points for the Blue Raiders and Malashka added 11. The Salukis dominated the glass 44-30, deriving 18 points from 16 offensive rebounds, but also committed 21 turnovers that became 20 points on the other end.

SIU led by as many as nine points late in the first quarter and took a 29-27 edge to halftime. It owned a 42-35 advantage at the under-5 media timeout in the third quarter before Middle Tennessee ended the period with an 11-2 run for a 46-44 lead.

The Salukis are back in Banterra Center at 2 p.m. Sunday to play Big 10 opponent Illinois.

